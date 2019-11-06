WRLC to host meal

Walton Rural Life Center will host the school's Annual Mountain Oyster Feed from 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 16 at the school, 502 Main in Walton.

The school will also offer a hog raffle, with the winner drawn at 6:45. For more information, call 620-837-3161

Retired school personnel to meet

The Harvey County Association of Retired School Personnel will meet at 9 a.m. Nov. 8 in the Sunflower Room of Newton Recreation Center.

The speaker will be Chad Gay, Harvey County Sheriff. He is collecting used books for the inmates in the Detention Center.







Legion to host nut fry

The Newton American Legion will host a nut fry from 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 16 at the post home, 400 Spencer. Admission is $15 for adults for an all-you-can eat meal. Chicken Strips will also be served.