It appears there will be three new members of the Newton Board of Education following Nov. 5's election.

Incumbent Matt Treaster was the top vote-getter in the election with 2,474 votes.

The next three seats are currently held by new candidates. Mallory Morton, in her second run at the board, earned 2,315 votes. Luke Edwards (2,100) and Melissa Schreiber (2,062) each also earned a spot on the board.

Final vote canvassing will be Nov. 14.