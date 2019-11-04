Today is Election Day, the day when we choose our local leaders for the coming years. Whatever else is planned, make room for your trip to the polls. Today is what makes us who we are as Americans.

Though this isn’t a national election, this day we will affect our children’s education, community life, and every vote will make a difference in the coming days. But most of all we will be living the wondrous heritage of our great nation. We will do our duty and enjoy a great privilege. Whatever is on today’s schedule, vote.

But especially vote today if you plan to celebrate next Monday -- Veteran’s Day. As a veteran, I’m thankful that the nation pauses to remember and give thanks for all who have served in America’s military. We must never forget the lives, limbs, and minds that have been lost through history. It is the valor of those veterans that insure our abundant life today and that we still can freely vote today.

Yet for me, there remains a sense of deep sadness as I reflect upon the overwhelming personal cost Veteran’s Day recalls. I found myself wishing that there was no reason for a Veteran’s Day; no wars to create our veterans.

Every Memorial Day and Veteran’s Day, we face the reality that humans cannot live together in peace and harmony. We recognize our veteran's service, but we seldom face the horrible, tragic and deadly human failure that results in our need for veterans. I found myself praying for forgiveness for our barbaric behavior, and longing for true “peace on earth, and goodwill toward men.”

Would it not be wonderful if all means of war were deemed unnecessary and dismantled? If we truly beat our tanks into tractors, and our bombs into balers, and we’d study war no more.

Could we not demand that the nations lay down their arms and resolve what differences exist or arise between peoples, nations, and religions with calm, and patience, and goodwill? If such could be, there would eventually be no more veterans, and then we could annually grieve those whose lives were sacrificed before humanity came to its senses. Would that not be a glorious dream?

I’m sure that most will say that I’m simply a fuzzy-thinking daydreamer. Perhaps! But I believe that if some of us aren’t just crazy enough to dream of, long for, pray for, and dedicate ourselves to achieving such a blessed future, it surely will never be. We will simply go on each year adding another war and remembering those who serve with stirring songs of patriotism while the killing, the maiming, and the destruction continues.

When will we ever learn? Never, unless many of us begin committing ourselves to work for true peace on earth, and goodwill among all humankind. Who knows? It could happen.

Fr. Bob Layne is a retired Episcopal priest in McPherson.