Berean boys

win state

WAMEGO — The Berean Academy boys’ cross country team finished first, while the Warrior girls finished second Saturday at the Class 1A state championships at the Wamego Country Club.

The Berean boys downed Axtell 49-54. Beloit St. John’s and Osborne tied at 62, but St. John’s won the tie-braker 54-open.

Caleb Eilert of Beloit St. John’s won the meet in 16:22.97. Collin Oswalt of Hutchinson Central Christian was second at 16:49.49. Cameron Delaney of Osborne was third at 17:03.58.

The Berean boys claimed three medals. Andrew Janzen finished ninth in 17:50.15. Eli Nord placed 15th in 18:05.02. Gavin Tucker was 17th in 18:09.33.

Trey Topham was 34th in 18:46.70, Seth Langenberg was 38th in 19:02.63, Samuel Snook was 39th in 19:06.04 and Parker Stucky was 78th in 21:16.96.

In the girls’ team standings, Doniphan West edged Berean Academy 62-63. Lincoln was third at 66.

Jaycee Vath of Lincon won the race in 19:11.33, followed by Madison Sutterfield of Meade in second in 19:48.14 and Macy Smith of Olpe in third in 20:10.50.

The sole medalist for the Berean girls was Brooke Wiebe, who took fifth in 20:37.10.

Sonya Zimmerman was 24th in 22:26.84, followed by Ashtyn Matzek in 27th in 22:51.98, Tayana Nord in 51st in 24:11.54, Kessa Case in 57th in 24:39.18, Katherine Harms in 58th in 24:39.54 and Reagan Matzek in 71st in 26:38.32.

For the Goessel girls, Elyse Boden finished in ninth in 21:25.10 for a medal. Goessel senior Jerah Schmidt claimed a medal for the boys, taking 16th in 18:08.70.

Remington

girls fifth

WAMEGO — The Remington High School girls’ cross country team placed fifth Saturday in the Class 2A state meet at the Wamego Country Club.

Stanton County won the title with 80 points. Bennington was second at 106. Central Heights was third at 110. Remington scored 133 points.

Erin Hammeke of Ellinwood won the race in 19:12.28. Madelyn Russell of Ellis was second at 19:20.48. Sybil Giefer of Trego Community was third at 19:37.76.

Remington was led by Audrey Van Zelfden, who took 23rd in 21:43.63. Lucy Brown was 25th in 21:50.28. Ellie Van Zelfden was 27th in 21:52.85. Alli Willour was 37th in 22:22.80. Emily Wedel was 81st in 25:19.96.

All five Remington runners were underclassmen.

For the Remington boys, junior Asher Brown claimed a medal, taking seventh in 17:24.13. Junior Wyatt Wright finished one spot out of a medal, taking 21st in 18:09.68.

Bethel gridders

down Texas

TYLER, Texas - No they weren’t playing the Longhorns, but the Bethel College football team made a rare foray into Texas, stopping Texas College 51-14 Saturday in non-conference play in Tyler.

Bethel improves to 7-2 with two games remaining. Texas College falls to 1-7.

The Threshers trailed 14-10 in the first quarter, but ran off 41 unanswered points.

Freshman running back Tylor Wooden rushed for 234 yards on 16 carries with three touchdowns. Zach Esau, Camryn Harrison and J.C. Shelton each added a rushing touchdown. Esau hit two of three passes for 42 yards.

Logan Demond hit three field goals with a long of 44 yards. He also hit attempts of 37 and 35 yards. He was six of six PAT kicks.

Joshua Seabolt had seven total tackles. Avery Hawkins and Seth Weatherby each had an interception.

For Texas College, Derrick Cooper hit seven of 21 passes for 116 yards with two interceptions and two touchdowns. Chris Henry and Keyshawn Henderson each caught a touchdown pass.

The Threshers host its final home game of the season at 1 p.m. Saturday against Saint Mary College. The Spires are 0-9 after a 39-3 loss to Ottawa.

Bethel;17;17;3;14;—51

Texas;14;0;0;0;—14

Scoring

1q. B Wooden 31-yd. run (Demond kick)

1q. T Henderson 14-yd. pass from Cooper (Crowe kick)

1q. B Demond 35-yd. field goal

1q. T Henry 27-yd. pass from Cooper (Crowe kick)

1q. B Wooden 69-yd. run (Demond kick)

2q. B Harrison 2-yd. run (Demond kick)

2q. B Esau 3-yd. run (Demond kick)

2q. B Demond 44-yd. field goal

3q. B Demond 37-yd. field goal

4q. B Wooden 5-yd. run (Demond kick)

4q. B Shelton 32-yd. run (Demond kick)

Team stats

;BC;TC

First downs;29;21

Rushing-yards;57-531;30-128

Passing yards;42;154

Comp-att-int;2-3-0;10-29-2

Punts-avg.;1-42.0;4-36.3

Fumbles-lost;1-0;0-0

Penalties-yards;10-144;14-88

Time of poss.;41:07;18:53

Individual stats

RUSHING — Bethel: Wooden 16-234, Green 10-74, Murray 2-54, Esau 15-45, Street 3-39, Harrison 8-35, Shelton 2-33, Juares 1-17. Texas: Mosby 12-53, Cooper 13-44, King 2-23, Louis 1-9, Khyser 2-(-1).

PASSING — Bethel: Esau 2-3-0, 42 yards. Texas: Cooper 7-23-2, 116 yards; King 3-6-0, 38 yards.

RECEIVING — Bethel: Harrison 1-33, Galliart 1-9. Texas: Baker 3-54, Henry 3-51, Woods 1-18, Henderson 1-14, Harris 1-13, Mosby 1-4.

Missed field goals — TC: Crowe 41 (WR).

BC spikers

top Tabor

HILLSBORO — If you’re going to get your first conference win, get it on the road against your arch rival.

The Bethel College volleyball team did just that Saturday against Tabor College in four sets in KCAC play in Hillsboro.

Bethel won 25-23, 22-25, 26-24, 25-20.

Jordyn Allen led the Bethel attack with 14 kills, followed by Mia Loganbill and Jade Gleason with 12 each. Gabby Valdez set 43 assists and served three aces. Katey Wilhelm had 18 digs, followed by Ivy Bringer with 14 and Gleason with 13. Allen downed six blocks.

For Tabor, Olivia Duerksen had 13 kills. Taylor Quiring and Marissa Graf each had 11. Samantha Smith set 39 assists, Monea Ortiz served three aces. Marisol Sandoval and Taylor Morrow each had 15 digs. Taylor downed four blocks.

Tabor drops to 13-17, 5-5 in KCAC play.

Bethel is 7-18, 1-9 in KCAC play, and hosts Ottawa at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

BETHEL (7-18, 1-9 KCAC) — (kills-aces-blocks) Jordyn Allen 14-0-6; Sage Westerfield 1-0-0; Ivy Bringer 5-1-2; Jensen Roth 1-0-0; Mia Loganbill 12-1-2; Katey Wilhelm 0-2-0; Jade Gleason 12-0-1; Stephany Meyer 5-0-2; Gabby Valdez 3-3-1; Amber Mott 0-0-0; Kalyn Corley 1-0-0. TOTALS 54-7-8.0.

TABOR (13-17, 5-5 KCAC) — (kills-aces-blocks) Samantha Smith 3-0-0; Marisol Sandoval 0-1-0; Olivia Duerksen 13-0-3; Brittney Hiebert 7-0-1; Monea Ortiz 0-3-0; Taylor Quiring 11-0-4; Jayden Korf 5-1-0; Melody Valencia 0-0-0; Caitlin Crisp 0-1-0; Scout Washington 4-0-0; Taylor Morrow 0-1-0; Marissa Graf 11-1-0. TOTALS 54-8-4.0.

Bethel;25;22;26;25;—3

Tabor;23;25;24;20;—1

Assist leaders — BC: Valdez 43, Wilhelm 4. TC: Smith 39, Valencia 4. Dig leaders — BC: Wilhelm 18, Bringer 14, Gleason 13. TC: Sandoval 15, Morrow 15.

BC men hit

100 twice

McPHERSON — The Bethel College men’s basketball team hit the century mark on back-to-back games Friday and Saturday at the McPherson College Classic.

Friday, Bethel downed Bacone College 114-76. Saturday, Bethel downed Barclay 114-74.

In Friday’s game, Garrett White led Bethel with 20 points. Clifford Byrd II added 17 points. Jaylon Scott scored 13 points with 11 rebounds. Dakota Foster also scored 13 points.

Bacone, 0-2, was led by DeAndre Love with 15 points. Hayden Dill and Cratezz Graves each added 10 points.

In Saturday’s game, Poe Bryant scored 30 points on eight of 10 shooting from the field and 11 of 13 from the line. Jordan Neely scored 14 points and Kylon Bryant scored 10.

For Barclay, Chazten Brown scored 25 points and Davion Knight added 11.

Bethel is 3-0 and plays at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Doane.

Friday’s game

BACONE (0-2) — Joe Byrd 2-5 2-4 6, Christian Brown 4-9 0-0 8, LaCorian Ballard 2-3 2-5 6, Hayden Dill 2-4 6-8 10, Dean Austin 3-5 1-1 7, Cratezz Graves 2-12 4-4 10, Jaylon Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, Hylee Gomez 2-4 0-0 6, DeAndre Love 5-11 4-6 15, Joshua Isaac 0-0 0-0 0, Joseph Johnson 2-5 1-2 5, Anthony Fryar 0-3 1-4 1, Donovan Cox 1-2 0-1 2. TOTALS 25-63 21-35 76.

BETHEL (2-0) — Poe Bryant 1-7 3-4 5, Dakota Foster 5-6 0-0 13, Terrell Marshall 3-6 1-1 7, Jalal Gondal 1-4 0-0 2, Miki Zewge 0-3 0-0 0, Danen Kistner 2-4 0-0 5, Jaylon Scott 1-6 10-12 13, Greg White 0-1 1-2 1, Clifford Byrd II 8-11 0-0 17, Tavaughn Flowers 2-2 0-0 4, Garrett White 7-11 2-2 20, Ike Umeh 3-5 0-0 7, Kevon Green 2-2 0-0 4, Scott Garriga 3-7 0-0 6, Kylon Bryant 2-3 0-0 4, Jordan Neely 2-4 0-0 6. TOTALS 42-82 17-21 114.

Bacone;38;38;—76

Bethel;51;63;—114

Total fouls — Bacone 15, Bethel 24. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — none. 3-point shooting — Bacone 5-21 (Byrd 0-3, Brown 0-2, Dill 0-1, Austin 0-2, Graves 2-8, Gomez 2-3, Love 1-2), Bethel 13-37 (P.Bryant 0-1, Foster 3-4, Marshall 0-2, Gondal 0-2, Zewge 0-3, Kistner 1-2, Scott 1-4, Gr.White 0-1, Byrd II 1-4, Ga.White 4-7, Umeh 1-3, Neely 2-4). Rebounds — Bacone 28 (Love 7), Bethel 61 (Scott 11). Assists — Bacone 11 (Byrd 3), Bethel 24 (Marshall 4, Gr.White 4). Turnovers — Bacone 24 (Love 5), Bethel 25 (P.Bryant 3, Foster 3, Flowers 3, Green 3). Blocked shots — Bacone 0, Bethel 4 (Green 2). Steals — Bacone 14 (Dill 4), Bethel 12 (Byrd II 4).

Saturday’s game

BETHEL (3-0) — Poe Bryant 8-10 11-13 30, Tavaughn Flowers 2-2 3-5 8, Terrell Marshall 3-4 0-2 7, Garrett White 2-10 0-0 5, Greg White 3-5 0-0 7, Miki Zewge 1-3 0-0 3, Jordan Neely 5-8 0-0 14, Clifford Byrd II 2-6 0-0 5, Kylon Bryant 3-5 2-3 10, Dakota Foster 4-7 0-0 9, Jaylon Scott 1-3 5-7 7, Scott Garriga 2-2 3-4 7, Danen Kistner 1-2 0-0 2, Jalal Gondal 0-0 0-0 0, Kevon Green 0-1 0-0 0, Ike Umeh 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS 37-68 24-34 114.

BARCLAY (n/a) — Jacolby Poindexter 0-2 4-6 4, Chazten Brown 7-11 9-12 25, Davion Knight 5-10 0-2 11, Craig Alcorn 0-1 5-7 5, Randall Smith 3-11 0-0 9, Kenny Vique 0-0 2-2 2, Chance Young 0-1 0-0 0, Kaden Huck 1-3 3-5 5, Paul Stoval 0-0 0-0 0, Tyrone Beckem 3-7 0-0 7, Magic Robinson 3-7 0-0 6. TOTALS 22-53 23-34 74.

Bethel;50;64;—117

Barclay;36;38;—74

Total fouls — Bethel 22, Barclay 25. Technical fouls — Bethel: Green 4:27-2h. Fouled out — Barclay: Young. 3-point shooting — Bethel 16-38 (P.Bryant 3-4, Flowers 1-1, Marshall 1-2, Ga.White 1-8, Gr.White 1-3, Zewge 1-3, Neely 4-7, Byrd II 1-4, K.Bryant 2-2, Foster 1-4), Barclay 7-20 (Poindexter 0-1, Brown 2-4, Knight 1-3, Alcorn 0-1, Smith 3-7, Beckem 1-3, Robinson 0-1). Rebounds — Bethel 41 (Foster 6, Scott 6, Garriga 6), Barclay 26 (Smith 7). Assists — Bethel 21 (Gr.White 4), Barclay 10 (Robinson 3). Turnovers — Bethel 16 (Flowers 3), Barclay 22 (Poindexter 6). Blocked shots — Bethel 2 (Ga.White 1, Bryant 1), Barclay 1 (Huck 1). Steals — Bethel 12 (Byrd II 4), Barclay 3 (Brown 1, Vique 1, Robinson 1).

Schmidt leads

BC women

Bethel junior Abby Schmidt scored 33 points with 22 rebounds and five blocked shots to lead the Thresher women’s basketball team to a 68-48 win over NAIA Division I College of the Southwest Saturday at Thresher Gym.

Bethel led 18-7 after the first quarter and 33-17 at the half.

Brielle Hampton added 10 points for Bethel, 2-1.

Isabel Rodriguez scored 10 points for Southwest, 0-4.

Bethel hosts Hastings at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

COLLEGE OF THE SOUTHWEST (0-4) — Mykal Thomas 1-8 2-2 4, Harlei Haceesa 1-8 0-0 3, Veronica Barrot 0-7 2-2 2, Kenedi Tanks 2-8 3-4 7, Jelani Williford 0-0 0-0 0, Elisa Gonzalez 1-5 2-2 4, Rhianna Bortoli 4-13 0-0 9, Isabel Rodriguez 5-8 0-0 10, Jazmin Rios 3-6 0-0 7, Cherlee Collins 1-6 0-0 2. TOTALS 18-69 9-10 48.

BETHEL (2-1) — Tierra Powell 0-1 3-4 3, Brielle Hampton 4-7 0-0 10, Lindsey Heim 2-6 0-0 5, Josie Calzonetti 1-3 2-4 4, Claira Spurgeon 0-1 0-0 0, Kelsi Fitzgerald 1-7 1-2 4, Alexis Pack 0-2 1-2 1, Kendall Michalski 3-7 1-2 8, Lena Driscoll 0-2 0-0 0, Kayla Newman 0-0 0-0 0, Abby Schmidt 13-16 7-8 33, Wynter Rentas 0-1 0-0 0, Sydney Tenant 0-0 0-2 0, Melinda Vargas 0-0 0-2 0. TOTALS 24-53 15-26 68.

Col.of SW;7;10;14;17;—48

Bethel;18;15;13;22;—68

Total fouls — CSW 23, BC 14. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — CSW: Tanks, Gonzalez. 3-point shooting — CSW 3-20 (Thomas 0-1, Haceesa 1-5, Barrot 0-2, Gonzalez 0-3, Bortoli 1-3, Rios 1-3, Collins 0-3), BC 5-17 (Powell 0-1, Hampton 2-2, Heim 1-2, Calzonetti 0-2, Spurgeon 0-1, Fitzgerald 1-5, Michalski 1-4). Rebounds — CSW 24 (Rodriguez 5), BC 49 (Schmidt 22). Assists — CSW 7 (Tanks 3), BC 18 (Calzonetti 5). Turnovers — CSW 19 (Collins 6), BC 29 (Hampton 4, Calzonetti 4). Blocked shots — CSW 3 (Thomas 3), BC 5 (Schmidt 5). Steals — CSW 18 (Thomas 5), BC 5 (Vargas 3).

Bethel men’s

soccer wins

OTTAWA — The Bethel College men’s soccer team is hanging alive in the KCAC playoff race after a 2-1 win over Ottawa Saturday on the road.

With one game to go, Bethel is one game out of both seventh and eighth places in the conference standings. The top eight advance to the playoffs.

Jose Rojas scored a goal with an assist for Bethel. Brayden Cornejo added a goal. Both BC goals came in the first half.

John Willey scored for Ottawa.

Bethel held a 16-5 advantage in total shots, 9-1 on goal.

John Spells had seven saves for Ottawa. Albert Bratthammar was in goal for Bethel.

Ottawa falls to 3-14, 3-8 in KCAC play. Bethel improves to 6-11, 5-6 in KCAC play. Bethel plays at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Bethany, 5-12 overall and 2-9 in conference play.

Bethel;2;0;—2

Ottawa;0;1;—1

1. B Jose Rojas (unassisted) 22:49

2. B Brayden Cornejo (Rojas) 28:47

3. O John Willey (unassisted) 69:34

Total shots — BC 6-10—16, OU 2-3—5. Shots on goal — BC 4-5—9, OU 0-1—1. Saves — BC: Albert Brathhammar (W) 0-0—0. OU: John Spells (L) 2-5—7. Corner kicks — BC 6, OU 3. Fouls — BC 12, OU 13. Offside — BC 6, OU 0. Cautions — BC: Muhamed Jammeh 44:31, Cornejo 76:02.

BC women’s

soccer falls

OTTAWA — The Bethel College women’s soccer team fell to Ottawa University 3-1 Saturday in KCAC play in Ottawa.

Tied 1-1 at the half, Ottawa scored a pair of goals to claim the win. Leigh Anne Bartlett scored a goal with an assist for Ottawa, 5-12 overall and 5-6 in KCAC play. Ruby Bankston and Reighna Werner each added a goal.

Alayna Wallace scored for Bethel.

Bethel was outshot 9-8, 5-4 on goal. Jordan Burrow had three saves for Ottawa. Ashtyn Brown had two saves for Bethel.

The Threshers are 6-8-3, 2-6-3 in KCAC play, and ends the season at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Bethany.

Bethel;1;0;—1

Ottawa;1;2;—3

1. O Ruby Bankston (Leigh Anne Bartlett) 3:29

2. B Alayna Wallace (unassisted) 12:34

3. O Bartlett (unassisted) 60:03

4. O Reighna Werner (unassisted) 79:26

Total shots — BC 3-5—8, OU 6-3—9. Shots on goal — BC 2-2—4, OU 3-2—5. Saves — BC: Ashtyn Brown (L) 2-0—2. OU: Jordan Burrow (W) 1-2—3. Corner kicks — BC 0, OU 5. Fouls — BC 5, OU 7. Offside — BC 1, OU 4. Cautions — none.