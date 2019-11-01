Stucky to speak to FRHS

Brian D. Stucky will present "Pioneer and Indian Trails of Marion County" at the next gathering of the Fredric Remington Area Historical Society, including information about a cattle trail east of Potwin that he has discovered. Brian, retired Goessel High School art teacher and owner of the The Trailfinder, uses the ancient art of Dowsing and modern technology to locate long-lost trails and historic sites. Brian is also author of "Hallowed Hardwood: Vintage Basketball Gyms of Kansas" and he is President of the Friends of the Cherokee Trail - Kansas.

The presentation will take place at 7 p.m. Nov. 4 at Frederic Remington High School, 8850 NW Meadowlark Road, Whitewater, KS 67154.

Planning commission to meet

The Newton–North Newton Area Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Nov. 4 at Newton City Hall, 201 East 6th Street, in the third-floor commission chamber.

County commission to meet

The Board of Harvey County Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. Nov. 5 in the commission room of the Harvey County Courthouse, 800 N. Main.

Agenda items include the designation of public holidays, a GAAP waiver, transfer funds from Road and Bridge to Special Highway fund, a courthouse facility and needs assessment proposal, a tour of the law enforcement center renovations and a period for public comment.