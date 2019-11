HESSTON – Hesston College students will showcase a wide array of talents at the annual talent show at 8 p.m., Nov. 9 at Hesston Mennonite Church on the Hesston College campus.

Hosted by the Bills and Normas, a group of students known for ridiculous antics and entertainment value, and a Hesston College tradition dating back to the 1980s, the talent show will feature skits, humor, music and talents of all kinds.

The Hesston College talent show is free and open to the public.