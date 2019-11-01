McPHERSON — The Bethel College men’s basketball team used a strong second half to bury Bacone College 114-76 Friday in the McPherson College Classic.

Bethel led by 13 at the half. Bethel was 42 of 82 shooting, 13 of 37 from 3-point range. Bacone was 25 of 63 shooting, five of 21 from long range. Bethel also held a 61-24 rebounding edge.

Garrett White led Bethel with 20 points. Clifford Byrd II added 17 points. Jaylon Scott scored 13 points with 11 rebounds. Dakota Foster also scored 13 points.

Bacone, 0-2, was led by DeAndre Love with 15 points. Hayden Dill and Cratezz Graves each added 10 points.

Bethel jumped out to an 8-0 lead in the first two minutes of play, but trailed 23-20 by the mid-point of the first half. Down six with 8:56 left in the first half, the Threshers went on an 11-0 run. A Kylon Bryant layup with eight seconds left in the half put Bethel ahead 51-38 at intermission.

A Jordan Neely 3-pointer put Bethel over the centennial mark with 4:44 to play.

Bethel is 2-0 and faces Barclay College at 2 p.m. Saturday to close out classic play.

BACONE (0-2) — Joe Byrd 2-5 2-4 6, Christian Brown 4-9 0-0 8, LaCorian Ballard 2-3 2-5 6, Hayden Dill 2-4 6-8 10, Dean Austin 3-5 1-1 7, Cratezz Graves 2-12 4-4 10, Jaylon Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, Hylee Gomez 2-4 0-0 6, DeAndre Love 5-11 4-6 15, Joshua Isaac 0-0 0-0 0, Joseph Johnson 2-5 1-2 5, Anthony Fryar 0-3 1-4 1, Donovan Cox 1-2 0-1 2. TOTALS 25-63 21-35 76.

BETHEL (2-0) — Poe Bryant 1-7 3-4 5, Dakota Foster 5-6 0-0 13, Terrell Marshall 3-6 1-1 7, Jalal Gondal 1-4 0-0 2, Miki Zewge 0-3 0-0 0, Danen Kistner 2-4 0-0 5, Jaylon Scott 1-6 10-12 13, Greg White 0-1 1-2 1, Clifford Byrd II 8-11 0-0 17, Tavaughn Flowers 2-2 0-0 4, Garrett White 7-11 2-2 20, Ike Umeh 3-5 0-0 7, Kevon Green 2-2 0-0 4, Scott Garriga 3-7 0-0 6, Kylon Bryant 2-3 0-0 4, Jordan Neely 2-4 0-0 6. TOTALS 42-82 17-21 114.

Bacone;38;38;—76

Bethel;51;63;—114

Total fouls — Bacone 15, Bethel 24. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — none. 3-point shooting — Bacone 5-21 (Byrd 0-3, Brown 0-2, Dill 0-1, Austin 0-2, Graves 2-8, Gomez 2-3, Love 1-2), Bethel 13-37 (P.Bryant 0-1, Foster 3-4, Marshall 0-2, Gondal 0-2, Zewge 0-3, Kistner 1-2, Scott 1-4, Gr.White 0-1, Byrd II 1-4, Ga.White 4-7, Umeh 1-3, Neely 2-4). Rebounds — Bacone 28 (Love 7), Bethel 61 (Scott 11). Assists — Bacone 11 (Byrd 3), Bethel 24 (Marshall 4, Gr.White 4). Turnovers — Bacone 24 (Love 5), Bethel 25 (P.Bryant 3, Foster 3, Flowers 3, Green 3). Blocked shots — Bacone 0, Bethel 4 (Green 2). Steals — Bacone 14 (Dill 4), Bethel 12 (Byrd II 4).