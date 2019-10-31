This week, extend the weekend by heading to a Celebrate Recovery Worship night put together by Rockin' Ron Corino, a disc jockey at KBCU FM 88.1 from Bethel College.

1. A great cause

Celebrate Recovery is a faith-based recovery program aimed at all "hurts, habits and hangups," including high anxiety, co-dependency, compulsive behaviors, sex addiction, financial dysfunction, drug and alcohol addictions, and eating disorders.

2. Regional flair

Chad Boney is a singer/songwriter from Wichita who met not only the other singers on the ticket but KBCU's Rockin' Ron Corino at Nehemiah Fest in Kansas City in 2019. Boney is the frontman and founder of the Chad Boney Band. Also on the stage Nov. 4 will be Melissa Sitts, a singer and songwriter from McPherson and self-taught artist who began writing music after a mission trip to a hurricane zone.

3. A headliner

Brendan Brooks is a singer/songwriter from Hillsboro, Wis., who is in heavy rotation on Rockin' Ron's Christian music show on KBCU 88.1 each Saturday night. Brooks performed on the Nehemiah Fest stages in Kansas City earlier this year. Nehemiah Fest is a Christian music festival that has been staged for about 10 years.

IF YOU GO

WHEN: 7 p.m. Nov. 4

WHERE: New Jerusalem Mission, 209 E. Broadway

HOW MUCH: Free. Donations will be accepted to support Celebrate Recovery