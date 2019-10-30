City, county, school and rec meet

The city, county and recreation commissions met with the Newton USD 373 Board of Education on Tuesday at the Meridian Center.

The purpose of the meeting was informational. City manager Bob Myers gave a history of the public building commission, an entity formed in 2003 to precipitate improvements to Fischer Field and other city-owned park properties. The city, recreation commission and board of education each agreed to levy property tax to support the PBC.

Myers also discussed future PBC projects and funding, asking each entity to increase its levy to one mill.

Each entity gave an update on debt carried, and when some of those debts were due to be paid.

There were no decisions or action items at the meeting. It was discussed that the entities will begin meeting on a regular basis.

Habitat to dedicate house

Harvey County Habitat for Humanity will dedicate its new home at 4 p.m. Nov. 10. The house at 408 E. 5th is Habitat's 16th home in Newton. All are welcome for refreshments and a tour of the home.

North Newton cleanup coming

North Newton will offer its annual fall cleanup week Nov. 4-8 for yard waste, brush and tree limbs. By Nov. 4 all bagged leaves, grass and yard waste should be placed curbside, as well as manageable limbs. Thorny bushes and small limbs may be placed with larger piles of brush. The city asks that limbs be placed parallel to the curb, everything be kept away from utilities and set away from normal recyclables and trash. Questions may be directed to City Hall by calling 283-7633.