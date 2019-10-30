Staff reports

Wednesday

Oct 30, 2019 at 8:29 AM


Grain markets

Kanza Co-op: Wheat $3.98; Corn $3.72; Milo $3.42; Soybeans $8.29

PCP prices: Wheat $3.95; Corn $3.86; Milo/cwt. $5.79; Soybeans $8.53

Scoular: Wheat $4.03; Corn $3.72; Milo $3.47; Soybeans $8.33