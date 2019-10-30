The Bethel College women’s soccer team’s KCAC playoff hopes were hampered after a 0-0 tie against rival Tabor Wednesday afternoon at Thresher Stadium.

The game was moved up four hours to try and beat impending bad weather, but was still played in 29 degree temperatures with a strong north wind.

“We got tired,” Bethel coach Alex Hagan said. “Our bench was small. We’re getting killed with injuries. Late in the game, they’re going to get a little more possession because we’re not bringing in as many people off the bench. We had a lot of opportunities and dominated possession, but at the end of the day, we didn’t score any goals. That’s what we’re lacking right now is a goal scorer. If we do that, it changes the way the season went and the way this game went.”

With two games remaining against teams ahead of them in the conference, Bethel is a game behind both Southwestern and York for eighth place in the KCAC. The top eight teams advance to the playoffs.

Bethel held an 11-10 advantage in total shots. The Threshers held the possession advantage for most of the game, but that advantage was narrowed in the second half and overtime.

Ashtyn Brown had the shutout in goal for Bethel with four saves. Tiffany Wainscott had six saves for Tabor.

Bethel had the wind advantage in the first half and controlled possession for most of the period. The Threshers held a 5-4 advantage in shots, 2-0 on goal. Tabor’s best chance was a one-versus-goal attempt that went off the upright and bounced back onto the field.

The Threshers maintained possession through the second half, outshooting Tabor 6-2, 2-2 on goal. The Bluejays had several chances late in regulation, but couldn’t pull the trigger on the shot.

Tabor got the only shot on goal in the first half of overtime. Tabor also got a shot in the second half of overtime.

Tabor is 4-9-3, 2-6-2 in KCAC play. Bethel is 6-7-3, 2-5-3 in KCAC play, and plays at 5 p.m. Saturday at Ottawa.

“If we keep playing like we do, we keep ourselves in games and give ourselves chances,” Hagan said. “We need to start scoring. Until we figure that issue out, we’ll continue to tie games.”