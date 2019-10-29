1. Over The Top TV Class: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Oct. 29, IdeaTek, 111 Old Mill Lane, Buhler. IdeaTek is offering a free class for those interested in saving money on their cable or satellite bill. Sign up at https://t.e2ma.net/webview/5i4t6v/ac5ad7e45e17b85edd38b33bfafcdd20

2. Spangles Night Out For Gabe Eye: 5-8 p.m. Oct. 29, Spangles, 120 E 4th Ave, Hutchinson. A portion of proceeds will support the Eye family as Gabe recovers from severe injury.

3. Thanksgiving & Christmas Assistance Registration 2019: 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 29-Nov 22, The Salvation Army, 700 N. Walnut, Hutchinson. Needing help for the holidays this year? Applications are being taken at The Salvation Army. Applicants should bring a proof of address, photo ID for adults and some form of ID for children, and proof of income. No copies can be made from existing files.