1. 10th Annual Pumpkinaries: 5-7 p.m. Monday, Eagle Media Center, 8th Avenue and Main Street, Hutchinson. My 93.1's 10th Annual Pumpkinaries with Communities That Care will feature games, music from Morgan Wilk and carnival games. Bring the kids out in costume and enjoy a free hot dog and popcorn.

2. Kids Frankenstein Painting: 3:45-5 p.m. Monday, Vernon Filley Art Museum, 421 S Jackson St, Pratt. Cost is $10. Each student, grades 3-8, will complete one Frankenstein head- approximately 6 inches tall. http://www.vernonfilleyartmuseum.org/event-registration/?ee=215

3. Multicooker Magic: The Beginning: 6 p.m. Monday, Apron Strings Kitchen Store, 1 S. Main St., Hutchinson. Cost is $40 per person. In this class, we’ll focus on purchase points and getting to know your new best (electric) friend. We’ll still have plenty of time to explore some of our favorite easy basic recipes to kick-start you getting comfortable and cooking at home. Preregistration is required. Call 620-259-7339, pay online at apronstringsstore.com, or sign up in the store.