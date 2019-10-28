FOOTBALL

NAIA Top 25

RANK;LW;SCHOOL [FPV];REC.;PTS.

1;1;Morningside (Iowa) [17];7-0;392

2;3;Marian (Ind.);6-0;368

3;2;KANSAS WESLEYAN;8-0;361

4;4;Grand View (Iowa);8-0;350

5;5;Northwestern (Iowa);7-0;327

6;7;College of Idaho;7-0;321

7;8;Lindsey Wilson (Ky.);8-0;309

8;9;Cumberlands (Ky.);7-0;284

9;10;Evangel (Mo.);7-1;269

10;12;Keiser (Fla.);8-0;241

11;11;Saint Xavier (Ill.);5-2;236

12;15;Ottawa (Ariz.);8-0;215

13;14;BENEDICTINE;6-2;205

14;18;Siena Heights (Mich.);7-1;201

15;16;Concordia (Mich.);6-2;182

16;6;Saint Francis (Ind.);5-2;180

17;17;Reinhardt (Ga.);7-2;149

18;19;Southeastern (Fla.);6-1;131

19;20;Montana Tech;5-2;122

20;21;BAKER;6-2;105

21;13;Dickinson State (N.D.);6-2;91

22;22;Langston (Okla.);5-2;81

23;23;STERLING;6-1;73

24;24;Montana Western;5-2;45

25;25;Waldorf (Iowa);6-2;25

Dropped Out: None

Others Receiving Votes: Valley City State (N.D.) 5, Dordt (Iowa) 3, Indiana Wesleyan 3, Carroll (Mont.) 3.

Bethel players

take honors

WICHITA — Two Bethel College football players earned Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference player of the week honors for the week ending Sunday.

Camryn Harrison was named the offensive player of the week, while Joshua Seabolt was named defensive player of the week.

Harrison, a 5-9, 170-pound, junior running back from Austin had 18 carries for 279 yards and a touchdown in Saturday’s 46-45 overtime win over Ottawa.

He had a season-high for single-game rushing in the conference. He also helped lead Bethel to a school record 531 rushing yards in a single game.

It was the fifth-best rushing performance in the NAIA this season.

Seabolt is a 5-9, 210-pound sophomore linebacker from Cimarron. He had 10 solo tackles, an assisted tackle, a tackle for a loss and an interception. He also blocked an extra-point kick in overtime to give Bethel the win.

Bethel has earned KCAC weekly honors six times in football this season.

Bethel signs

2-sport athlete

Isaiah Bartel of Wichita signed a letter of intent to compete in both track and soccer at Bethel.

He is a state qualifier in both sports at Kapaun-Mt. Carmel. He is in the top 20 percent in his class academically.

"Isaiah will make an immediate impact on our programs," Bethel track coach Kelly Parsley said. "He is the best distance runner to sign with Bethel College in some time. I am looking forward to many Bethel College records being broken by this young man.”

Bartel intends to major in nursing at Bethel.

Thunder downs

Steelheads

WICHITA — Wichita Thunder newcomer Jack Combs scored the overtime game-winner Saturday in a 4-3 win over the Idaho Steelheads in ECHL play at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Chris Crane scored two goals with an assist for Wichita. Combs finished with a goal and an assist. Ostap Safin added a goal.

Stefan Fournier and Brendan Smith each dished two assists.

For Idaho, Zack Andrusiak scored two goals. Brett Supinksi also scored a goal. Marc-Olivier Roy had three assists. Brady Norrish had two assists.

Mitch Gillam stopped 52 of 55 shots in goal for Wichita. Tomas Sholl had 20 saves for Idaho, 5-0-2-0.

Wichita is 2-2-2-0 and plays a three-game series against the Kansas City Mavericks. Wichita plays at 7:05 p.m. Friday and Saturday in Independence, Mo. The teams play at 4:05 p.m. Sunday at INTRUST Bank Arena.

THUNDER MOVES — Wichita received goaltender Evan Weninger from the Allen Americans for future considerations.

Weninger is a rookie who played four years at the Nebraska-Omaha, where he was 48-56-8.

He played one game with Florida last season, getting a win. He played two games with Allen this season, finishing 1-1-0-0, allowing five goals and posting 66 saves.

Forward Steven Iacobellis was recalled to the Bakersfield Condors of the American Hockey League.

Goaltender Ryan Mulder was released.