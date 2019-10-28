At least Eric Gallon's final play as a Kansas State Wildcat will go down as a memorable one.

K-State coach Chris Klieman said Monday that Gallon, who forced a pivotal fumble in the third quarter of the Wildcats' 48-41 victory over No. 5-ranked Oklahoma on Saturday, is out for the season with a knee injury.

"We're sick about it," Klieman said during the weekly Big 12 coaches teleconference. "Eric had a significant knee injury.

"I think it's going to require season-ending surgery, and it makes you sad for any player, especially the fifth-year guys that put their heart and soul into a program."

The play came after Skylar Thompson's 3-yard touchdown run and Blake Lynch's extra point put K-State up 34-23 with 7:31 left in the third quarter. Gallon jarred the ball loose from OU return man T.J. Pledger on the ensuing kickoff and Ross Elder recovered at the Sooner 25-yard line.

Gallon suffered the injury on the play, near the Oklahoma sideline, and had to be carted off the field with his leg wrapped.

Four plays later, Thompson was in the end zone again on another 3-yard run, extending the cushion to 41-23.

"He's playing some significant snaps for us," Klieman said of Gallon, a 6-foot-2, 216-pound senior who transferred to K-State from Virginia in 2017. "That was his most involvement in any game plan, especially on defense."

Gallon, son of former K-State running back Eric Gallon, has appeared in all seven games for the Wildcats, mostly on special teams, recording six tackles with a pass breakup and the forced fumble.

Texas game time on hold

The Big 12 announced Monday that K-State's Nov. 9 game at Texas will kick off either at 11 a.m. on FS1 or 2:30 p.m. on either ABC or ESPN. The time and network will be announced Sunday.

The game between Baylor and TCU also will fit into one of the same time slots on Nov. 9, while Texas Tech at West Virginia is slated for 11 a.m. on either ESPN or ESPN2 and Iowa State at Oklahoma will start at 7 p.m. on Fox.

Thompson honored

K-State junior quarterback Skylar Thompson picked up a pair of honors following the victory over Oklahoma.

He was one of the eight quarterbacks named a "Star of the Week" by the Manning Award and also was named to the Davey O'Brien Award's "Great 8." The Manning Award picks a Quarterback of the Week from its list based on a fan vote and fans may vote via Facebook.

Thompson threw for 213 yards and rushed for four touchdowns against the Sooners.

Team honors, too

With the upset of Oklahoma, K-State was named the National Team of the Week by the Football Writers Association of America on Monday.

It was the fifth time in program history the Wildcats have received the FWAA recognition.

With its 5-2 overall record — 2-2 in the Big 12 — K-State is one victory short of bowl eligibility. The Wildcats travel to Lawrence on Saturday for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff against Kansas in the Sunflower Showdown.