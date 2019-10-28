Staff reports

Monday

Oct 28, 2019 at 8:19 AM


Grain markets

Kanza Co-op: Wheat $4.00; Corn $3.70; Milo $3.40; Soybeans $8.33

PCP prices: Wheat $3.96; Corn $3.87; Milo/cwt. $5.80; Soybeans $8.56

Scoular: Wheat $4.00; Corn $3.70; Milo $3.45; Soybeans $8.38