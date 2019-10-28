It has become a holiday-season tradition — five churches hosting a bazaar on the same day.

"People say they like the idea we have them all on the same day," said Carolyn Schroeder. "They might not get out for one bazaar, but with five of them, they can go from one to another."

The five churches have held their bazaars on the same day for three years — though there had previously been bazaars on the first Saturday of November. The first one, now the oldest, is at First United Methodist Church.

The First United Methodist Church bazaar started as a chicken noodle dinner 53 years ago. The entire church is involved, with the men's group making lunch and youth group helping with setup.

"Our funds go to mission programs, locally and afar," Schroeder said. "We help SafeHope, the homeless shelter, Asbury Park, Salvation Army, weekday Bible school, Grace Med and a mission trip for our youth."

The Five Newton churches will host holiday bazaars from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. All locations feature baked goods, crafts, food sales, holiday items and vendors.

Locations are:

• First Christian Church, 102 E. 1st St. Serving breakfast of biscuits and gravy and cinnamon rolls and lunch of chili, potato soup, sandwiches and pie. Featuring handmade items from Kansas Christian Home.

• First United Methodist Church, 801 N. Main St. Serving lunch of chicken casserole, pulled pork, soup, chili and homemade pie. Featuring homemade peppernuts, quilt drawing and award-winning ABC cloth book by Cindy.

• Salem United Methodist Church, 115 Old Main St. Serving breakfast of biscuits and gravy and Mexican food for lunch. Featuring a silent auction and vintage jewelry.

• Trinity Heights United Methodist Church, 1200 Boyd Ave. Serving homemade cinnamon rolls for breakfast and sloppy joes and homemade cakes for lunch. Featuring a homemade candy walk with chocolate covered cherries.

• Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 225 S. Poplar St. Serving bierocks for lunch. Featuring an on-site comfort dog, soft line vendors and a mystery raffle. Benefiting Lutheran Early Response crisis care.