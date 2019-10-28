1. Celebrate Halloween

The big day is Thursday, but there are several opportunities to celebrate with trick-or-treating and festiviteis this week.

Kidron Bethel Village will host Trunk or Treat from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 30 in the main parking lot, 3001 Ivy Drive, North Newton. Admission is free. The event will be held indoors in case of rain.

The Newton Lions Club will sponsor its annual Halloween Safe Walk from 5:30-7 p.m. Oct. 31 in downtown Newton. Main Street will be closed for the hundreds of trick or treaters who roam downtown while various local businesses and organizations hand out treats. The event is free.

Want a little more? Bethel Academy of Performing Arts will host Haunt Fest from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 2 in the Mem Hall Gym on the campus of Bethel College for family-friendly Halloween fun, games, crafts, cake walk with live music by students, and dance performances followed by a Haunted House downstairs for older kids. $1 tickets for various activities.

2. Help with the library project

The work of a consultant to move a new library project forward is underway and a pair of public meetings are coming up to set things in motion.

HBM Architects will host two meetings, at 4:30 and 7 p.m. Oct. 30, at Newton Public Library, 720 Oak. The meetings are intended to gather public input for site selection of a new facility.

HBM Architects was selected at a special meeting of the Newton City Commission and library task force in September.

HBM will be charged with site selection — scheduled to be completed in November — a feasibility review, concept development, a public funding campaign, construction drawings and design of a new library facility.

If each phase of the HBM project is successful, bidding for construction would occur in October 2022.

3. A festive fall fair

St. Mary's Catholic Church will host a Festive Fall Fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 3 in the church gym, 101 E. Ninth. A turkey lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Admission to the fair is free. Turkey lunches feature mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, green beans, rolls, cranberries and your choice of dessert for $8 (large plate) or $5 (small plate). The fair features a silent auction, raffle, bake bar, Christmas treasures, jewelry and a variety of craft and vendor booths.

4. Catch a concert

Bethel Sings choral concert will begin at 4 p.m. Nov. 3 in Bethel College Mennonite Church, North Newton. Admission is free, and the public is welcome.

5. Go bazaar shopping

Five Newton churches will host holiday bazaars from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 2. All locations feature baked goods, crafts, food sales, holiday items and vendors. Locations are:

• First Christian Church, 102 E. 1st St. Serving breakfast of biscuits & gravy and cinnamon rolls and lunch of chili, potato soup, sandwiches and pie. Featuring handmade items from Kansas Christian Home.

• First United Methodist Church, 801 N. Main St. Serving lunch of chicken casserole, pulled pork, soup, chili and homemade pie. Featuring homemade peppernuts, quilt drawing and award-winning ABC cloth book by Cindy.

• Salem United Methodist Church, 115 Old Main St. Serving breakfast of biscuits & gravy and Mexican food for lunch. Featuring a silent auction and vintage jewelry.

• Trinity Heights United Methodist Church, 1200 Boyd Ave. Serving homemade cinnamon rolls for breakfast and sloppy joes and homemade cakes for lunch. Featuring a homemade candy walk with chocolate covered cherries.

• Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 225 S. Poplar St. Serving bierocks for lunch. Featuring an on-site comfort dog, soft line vendors and a mystery raffle. Benefiting Lutheran Early Response crisis care.