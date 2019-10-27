A shooting victim was taken to a Lawrence hospital with significant injuries after being found early Saturday evening in his car at a Lawrence McDonald's restaurant, police said. No arrests had been made.

The Lawrence Police Department wasn't releasing the name of the victim, who was described as a 50-year-old man.

Patrick Compton, spokesman for the department, said officers were called just before 6:30 p.m. on a report that a shooting had occurred at the McDonald's at 1309 S.W. 6th.

Officers arrived to find the victim in his car, Compton said.

He said the person who shot the victim was described as a black male wearing a red, hooded sweatshirt and red sweat pants, and carrying a black bag or backpack.

Police asked anyone with information who might be able to help them to call the Lawrence Police Department at 785-832-7509 or Crime Stoppers at 785-843-TIPS (8477).