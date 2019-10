The following persons from central and southwest Kansas have filed bankruptcy petitions with the federal district court. Unless otherwise noted, the filings are Chapter 7.

Bison

Tanya J. Brown, aka Ranya Cardenas, Tanya Day, Tanya Durant, assets: $9,350; liabilities: $91,456.

Dodge City

William Douglas Chow, formerly dba Willie C's Northside Liquor LLC, and Joni J. Chow, assets: $221,927; liabilities: $249,397.

Guadalupe Galindo and Belen Galindo-Zapata, Chapter 13, assets: $95,028; liabilities: $167,207.

Ellsworth

Sara Marie Deiser, aks Sara Marie Billingsley, Chapter 13, assets: $150,250; liabilities: $298,326.

Garden City

Maria Yolanda Acevedo de Fierro, aka Maria Y. Acevedo, Yolanda Acevedo de Fierro, assets: $29,367; liabilities: $66,562.

Harper

Lillian Jean Cook, aka Lillian Jean Mitchell, assets: $51,165; liabilities: $63,420.

Haven

Kari Sue Shields, aka Kari Wells, assets: $146,982; liabilities: $195,347.

Hays

Douglas C. Rich, assets: $8,756; liabilities: $37,853.

Dolly M. Tyrrell, assets: $44,590; liabilities: $86,014.

Curtis Allen VonLintel and Brandi Bernice VonLintel, aka Brandi Bernice Emerson, assets: $57,663; liabilities: $232,842.

Hutchinson

Colby Alan Wells, assets: $6,142; liabilities: $20,602.

Jetmore

Rodney Ray Bradshaw, Chapter 12, estimated assets: $1,000,001 to $10 million; estimated liabilities: $1,000,001 to $10 million.

Kingman

Judy Lynn Bosley, assets: $60,520; liabilities: $64,091.

LaCrosse

Misty Marie Leiker, assets: $6,287; liabilities: $291,518.

Patricia L. Tope, assets: $13,145; liabilities: $25,324.

Lakin

Tricia Jeanette Unruh, assets: $190,950; liabilities: $922,383.

Mount Hope

Christopher Lynn Smith, Chapter 13, assets: $174,830; liabilities: $291,834.

Newton

Annie Rosetta Glenn, aks Annie Rosetta Hamik, assets: $7,000; liabilities: $61,943.

Pratt

Monica L. Baker, dba Baker Professional Accounting Services, aka Monica Bratton, Monica L. Beck, assets: $155,221; liabilities: $307,239.

Tona Kay Schmidt, aka Tona Kay Adams, assets: $25,414; liabilities: $38,961.

Stafford

Kyle Patrick Gibson and Tiffani Rachelle Gibson, aka Tiffani Rachelle Jones, assets: $22,544; liabilities: $64,165.

Chapter 7, liquidation, business or personal; Chapter 11, business reorganization; Chapter 12, farmer reorganization; Chapter 13, personal reorganization. Dba: doing business as; aka: also known as.