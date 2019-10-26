There are special questions across the region in the Nov. 5 general election. The ballots include:

Finney County

Voters will determine if a .25% county sales tax shall be renewed, from Oct. 1, 2021, through Sept. 30, 2027, with revenues to finance needed existing building and road maintenance, to include the purchase of necessary equipment.

Claflin

The city is seeking the renewal of a .5% city sales tax to fund public services and control the city mill levy. It would sunset after 10 years.

Hoisington

The city proposes continuing a current .5% city sales tax but broadening the permitted use of the proceeds for streets to also allow money to be spent on improving, maintaining, equipping or construction of a public swimming pool and to provide improvements necessary to enhance the public's quality of life. The sales tax would not have a sunset date.

South Hutchinson

City voters will decide if the sale at retail of cereal malt beverage in the original package shall be allowed on any Sunday except Easter, between noon and 8 p.m., and if the sale at retail of alcoholic liquor in the original package shall be allowed on any Sunday except Easter, between noon and 8 p.m. and on Memorial Day, Independence Day and Labor Day.

Sterling

The retail sale of alcoholic liquor in the original package is not allowed in Sterling, where there are no liquor stores. The ballot asks shall the sale at retail of alcoholic liquor in the original package be licensed in the city.

Barton County’s Cheyenne Township

Voters will consider if the township board shall purchase lots and buildings located in Odin, at a cost not to exceed $52,000, to store and repair township equipment.

Nickerson-South Hutchinson USD 309

In recent years, the district has had different architectural firms look at the needs in the school buildings. The ballot for the proposed $29.9 million bond issue describes that it would finance, “safety and security improvements, infrastructure and facilities improvements, and additional classrooms, labs, and flexible use spaces at Nickerson Elementary School, South Hutchinson Elementary School, Reno Valley Middle School, and Nickerson High School.” It would finance additions to South Hutchinson Elementary School for new classrooms, a new early childhood area with storm shelter, and a new multipurpose room with a performance stage, and demolition of the existing early childhood area. Also, it would pay for a fine arts addition with storm shelter at Nickerson High School, including an auditorium and areas for band, choral and drama, as well as a scene shop.

Barber County North USD 254

The district based in Medicine Lodge has two questions on the ballot. Proposition No. 2 hinges on the fate of Proposition No. 1. Even if Proposition No. 2 passes, it won’t be carried out if Proposition No. 1 fails.

No. 1 proposes a $16.93 million bond issue to pay for improvements at the grade school: an addition to create classrooms and support spaces including a storm shelter, for early childhood education; a new music room; and renovation and expansion of the cafeteria; and a controlled-access entry and remodeling of the administration area; for the middle school/high school: an addition to create a new physical education/athletic area; new classrooms/ storm shelter and a new middle school science room; and creation of a controlled-access entry.

No. 2 proposes $6.725 million in bonds to construct and furnish an addition to the middle school/high school to create a new fine arts complex, including an auditorium, stage, stage crafts, restrooms and other support spaces.

Little River-Windom USD 444

The last bond issue here was in 1994, and this ballot proposes an $18.17 million bond issue for renovations and improvements to Windom Elementary School and to Little River Junior-Senior High School, including new classrooms, kitchen improvements, HVAC replacements, safety, security and storm shelter improvements, and roof replacements; gym improvements, auditorium expansion and an auxiliary gym.

Spearville USD 381

No property tax hike will be required under USD 381’s proposal to issue up to $5.77 million in bonds to pay a portion of the estimated $6,870,884 in costs for improvements. Wind farm gift money will pay the balance.

The district proposes to construct and furnish an addition to Spearville Elementary School to create seven new general classrooms, special education classrooms, a multipurpose room which serves as a storm shelter, administration and support areas, new restrooms and storage area, and a new main entry of the new addition; improvements for handicap access; expansion and improvements to the playground; conversion of an existing classroom into a music classroom; and demolition of some old portions of the elementary school.

Meade USD 226

The school district passed a resolution in June authorizing the Meade District Recreation Commission to levy ad valorem property tax not to exceed 4 mills in 2019-20 and beyond. School district voters will decide if that resolution shall be adopted.