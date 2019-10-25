Pre-season KCAC

teams named

Below are the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference pre-season teams as named by the conference coaches:

WOMEN

Kylah Comley, Jr., G, Sterling, Sterling

Abby Schmidt, Jr., C, Bethel, Newton

Paige Bunn, Sr., F, Avila, Independence, Mo.

Kelsi Mueller, Sr., G, Bethany, Hugoton

Courtney Heinen, Sr., G, Kansas Wesleyan, Axtell

Alexis Theus, Jr., F, Sterling, Kempner, Texas

Brittany Roberts, Jr., F, McPherson, Mansfield, Texas

Taylor Faulkner, Sr., G, Avila, Buffalo, Mo.

Hannah Nealis, Sr., G, Oklahoma Wesleyan, Jenks, Okla.

Mariah Grizzle, So., F, Ottawa, DeSoto

MEN

James Conley, Sr., 6-3, G, Friends, Derby

Lavaris Duncan, Jr., 6-8, F, Bethany, Converse, Texas

Shandon Boone, Sr., 5-10, G, Avila, Alton, Ill.

James Brooks, Sr., 6-2, G, Kansas Wesleyan, Frontenac

Jaylon Scott, So., 6-5, G, Bethel, Allen, Texas

Lance Tipton, Sr., 6-5, F, Oklahoma Wesleyan, Midlothian, Texas

Brooks Haddock, So., 6-2, G, Oklahoma Wesleyan, Muskogee, Okla.

Raylon Howard, Sr., 6-5, G, Saint Mary, Fort Worth

Andrew Hamm, Sr., 6-3, G, Southwestern, Alief, Texas

JaMiah Windom-Hayes, Jr., 6-5, F, Sterling, Kyle, Texas

KU watch

parties set

The Harvey County Hawks will host nine more Kansas basketball watch parties at Gurdy’s Burgers and Shakes, 214 East 12th Street, for the games on the ESPN+ Big 12 Now channel.

The games will be:

Oct. 31 vs. Pittsburg State

Nov. 15 vs. Monmouth

Nov. 19 vs. East Tennessee State

Dec. 10 vs. Milwaukee

Dec. 14 vs. Kansas City

Jan. 4 vs. West Virginia

Jan. 8 vs. Iowa State

Feb. 12 vs. West Virginia

March 4 vs. TCU

Wings set

to return

PARK CITY — The Wichita Wings are set to return for the third time.

The indoor soccer team, which played in the Major Indoor Soccer League and National Professional Soccer League from 1979 to 2001 and in the third reiteration of the MISL from 2011 to 2013 will begin play in the Major Arena Soccer League 2 beginning in December.

The team’s ownership group is led by Blake Shumaker, who also owns FC Wichita, an outdoor non-pro team in the fourth division National Premier Soccer League.

Former Wings owner Wink Hartman has agreed to allow the use of the Wings name and trademarks.

Hartman also owns the Hartman Arena, where the team will play.

The team also has a partnership with Family Mitsubishi, which according to the release is, “a locally owned car dealership who is preparing to announce their purchase of the Mitsubishi brand in Wichita.”

“It is very exciting to be in a position to assist this great collection of owners in the return of the Wings,” Shumaker said. “I will be taking on behind-the-scenes responsibilities to help make sure travel logistics are economical and relationships with corporate partners are flourishing. I won’t be the everyday face of the organization, but I know the public soccer operations is in good hands with this group.”

FC Wichita has been operating since 2013, playing at the Stryker Soccer Compex near K-96 and Greenwich and recently underwent a $25 million renovation.

FC Wichita also fields a women’s second division squad in the Women’s Premier Soccer League, as well as youth teams.

The Wings will play exhibition road games against former Wings rivals the Kansas City Comets and Dallas Sidekicks.

The team will play 15 regular-season games beginning Dec. 14 and 15 at Austin. The team’s home opener is Dec. 28 against Denver.

The MASL2 began in 2017. The current lineup of teams has not been set. Listed teams includes the Falls Town (Wichita Falls) Flyers, the Colorado (Springs) Inferno, Las Vegas Knights, Austin Power, Muskegon Risers, Colorado (Denver) Rumble FC, New Mexico (Santa Ana) Risers, San Diego Sockers 2, Ontario Fury II, Las Vegas Knights, Arizona Lightning, Stockton Rush and the Savage (no location information was released by the league).

The San Diego Soccers 2 are the defending champions.

The team will carry 20 players, along with 10 developmental players. Tryouts are set for Nov. 23.

Tryout information is available at http://wichitawings.soccershift.com/tryouts?spMailingID=4292020&spUserID=Njk0Mzk3NjQ2MDAS1&spJobID=881124545&spReportId=ODgxMTI0NTQ1S0.

The team’s schedule is listed below:

Dec. 14 Austin Power

Dec. 15 Austin Power

Dec. 28 Denver Rumble 7 p.m.

Jan. 4 Falls Town Flyers 7 p.m.

Jan. 12 New Mexico Runners 3 p.m.

Jan. 18 Austin Power 7 p.m.

Jan. 19 Austin Power 3 p.m.

Feb. 1 Colorado Springs Inferno 7 p.m.

Feb. 9 Falls Town Flyers

Feb. 15 Springfield Demize 7 p.m.

Feb. 23 Falls Town Flyers 7 p.m.

March 1 New Mexico Runners

March 7 Denver Colorado Rumble

March 8 Colorado Springs Inferno

March 21 Falls Town Flyers