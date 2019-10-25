Pre-season KCAC
teams named
Below are the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference pre-season teams as named by the conference coaches:
WOMEN
Kylah Comley, Jr., G, Sterling, Sterling
Abby Schmidt, Jr., C, Bethel, Newton
Paige Bunn, Sr., F, Avila, Independence, Mo.
Kelsi Mueller, Sr., G, Bethany, Hugoton
Courtney Heinen, Sr., G, Kansas Wesleyan, Axtell
Alexis Theus, Jr., F, Sterling, Kempner, Texas
Brittany Roberts, Jr., F, McPherson, Mansfield, Texas
Taylor Faulkner, Sr., G, Avila, Buffalo, Mo.
Hannah Nealis, Sr., G, Oklahoma Wesleyan, Jenks, Okla.
Mariah Grizzle, So., F, Ottawa, DeSoto
MEN
James Conley, Sr., 6-3, G, Friends, Derby
Lavaris Duncan, Jr., 6-8, F, Bethany, Converse, Texas
Shandon Boone, Sr., 5-10, G, Avila, Alton, Ill.
James Brooks, Sr., 6-2, G, Kansas Wesleyan, Frontenac
Jaylon Scott, So., 6-5, G, Bethel, Allen, Texas
Lance Tipton, Sr., 6-5, F, Oklahoma Wesleyan, Midlothian, Texas
Brooks Haddock, So., 6-2, G, Oklahoma Wesleyan, Muskogee, Okla.
Raylon Howard, Sr., 6-5, G, Saint Mary, Fort Worth
Andrew Hamm, Sr., 6-3, G, Southwestern, Alief, Texas
JaMiah Windom-Hayes, Jr., 6-5, F, Sterling, Kyle, Texas
KU watch
parties set
The Harvey County Hawks will host nine more Kansas basketball watch parties at Gurdy’s Burgers and Shakes, 214 East 12th Street, for the games on the ESPN+ Big 12 Now channel.
The games will be:
Oct. 31 vs. Pittsburg State
Nov. 15 vs. Monmouth
Nov. 19 vs. East Tennessee State
Dec. 10 vs. Milwaukee
Dec. 14 vs. Kansas City
Jan. 4 vs. West Virginia
Jan. 8 vs. Iowa State
Feb. 12 vs. West Virginia
March 4 vs. TCU
Wings set
to return
PARK CITY — The Wichita Wings are set to return for the third time.
The indoor soccer team, which played in the Major Indoor Soccer League and National Professional Soccer League from 1979 to 2001 and in the third reiteration of the MISL from 2011 to 2013 will begin play in the Major Arena Soccer League 2 beginning in December.
The team’s ownership group is led by Blake Shumaker, who also owns FC Wichita, an outdoor non-pro team in the fourth division National Premier Soccer League.
Former Wings owner Wink Hartman has agreed to allow the use of the Wings name and trademarks.
Hartman also owns the Hartman Arena, where the team will play.
The team also has a partnership with Family Mitsubishi, which according to the release is, “a locally owned car dealership who is preparing to announce their purchase of the Mitsubishi brand in Wichita.”
“It is very exciting to be in a position to assist this great collection of owners in the return of the Wings,” Shumaker said. “I will be taking on behind-the-scenes responsibilities to help make sure travel logistics are economical and relationships with corporate partners are flourishing. I won’t be the everyday face of the organization, but I know the public soccer operations is in good hands with this group.”
FC Wichita has been operating since 2013, playing at the Stryker Soccer Compex near K-96 and Greenwich and recently underwent a $25 million renovation.
FC Wichita also fields a women’s second division squad in the Women’s Premier Soccer League, as well as youth teams.
The Wings will play exhibition road games against former Wings rivals the Kansas City Comets and Dallas Sidekicks.
The team will play 15 regular-season games beginning Dec. 14 and 15 at Austin. The team’s home opener is Dec. 28 against Denver.
The MASL2 began in 2017. The current lineup of teams has not been set. Listed teams includes the Falls Town (Wichita Falls) Flyers, the Colorado (Springs) Inferno, Las Vegas Knights, Austin Power, Muskegon Risers, Colorado (Denver) Rumble FC, New Mexico (Santa Ana) Risers, San Diego Sockers 2, Ontario Fury II, Las Vegas Knights, Arizona Lightning, Stockton Rush and the Savage (no location information was released by the league).
The San Diego Soccers 2 are the defending champions.
The team will carry 20 players, along with 10 developmental players. Tryouts are set for Nov. 23.
Tryout information is available at http://wichitawings.soccershift.com/tryouts?spMailingID=4292020&spUserID=Njk0Mzk3NjQ2MDAS1&spJobID=881124545&spReportId=ODgxMTI0NTQ1S0.
The team’s schedule is listed below:
Dec. 14 Austin Power
Dec. 15 Austin Power
Dec. 28 Denver Rumble 7 p.m.
Jan. 4 Falls Town Flyers 7 p.m.
Jan. 12 New Mexico Runners 3 p.m.
Jan. 18 Austin Power 7 p.m.
Jan. 19 Austin Power 3 p.m.
Feb. 1 Colorado Springs Inferno 7 p.m.
Feb. 9 Falls Town Flyers
Feb. 15 Springfield Demize 7 p.m.
Feb. 23 Falls Town Flyers 7 p.m.
March 1 New Mexico Runners
March 7 Denver Colorado Rumble
March 8 Colorado Springs Inferno
March 21 Falls Town Flyers