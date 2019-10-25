Support for Stinnett

We would like to endorse Richard Stinnett for Newton City Commission. During the time Richard has been a neighbor and friend of ours, we have learned he has the qualities it takes to help our community. He has an excellent work ethic. He is out in the community always visiting and interested in helping where he can make a difference. He listens to your concerns and asks the hard questions while looking for solutions that are beneficial for everyone. Richard is truly interested in making Newton a better place to live and work.

We ask that you take a look at Richard and his vision for Newton. Please checkout his website: www.Rich4Newton.com.

We strongly recommend Richard Stinnett for Newton City Commission.

— Tom and Donna Ratzlaff, Newton

Treaster understands the importance of educators

Virtuous Citizens ignore monetary gain and seek to root out ignorance and corruption. Citizenship requires one to embrace the responsibility of service to his fellow man and at times set aside self-interest in support of the common good. Matt Treaster is a virtuous citizen!

Matt Treaster graduated from the United States Naval Academy and has dedicated his career to public service. Matt has a record of service to our community that places him at the top of the list of those seeking election to the USD 373 Board of Education. Matt served as Harvey County Attorney before becoming an Assistant US Attorney. He spent numerous hours in the evenings serving as an elected official on the Newton City Commission and currently serves as President of the USD 373 Board of Education.

It was an honor to serve with Matt on the Newton City Commission for four years. During this time I came to understand that Matt is a man of principle. A person who has a set of strong convictions but also a person who understands that the interests of the community must be the highest priority. We didn’t always agree on every issue and our voting records might reflect some of those disagreements. None of those disagreements defines Matt Treaster in my mind. What defines Matt Treaster is his willingness to work to build a consensus and move our community forward! Finding a way to build consensus is one of Matt Treaster’s greatest virtues.

— Grant Scott, Newton

We endorse Richard Stinnett for the Newton City Commission. We’ve gotten to know him working on several community projects together and are impressed with his fiscal conservatism and his leadership ability. Rich wants to make Newton a great place to live without breaking the taxpayers back. He understands we need to invest in Newton by creating more living wage jobs, improving our schools, reducing our taxes and continuing to make public safety a priority.

We encourage you to vote for Richard Stinnett, City Commissioner.

— Bob and Liz Pomeroy, Newton