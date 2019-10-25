Bowling reports are due at the Kansan office by 11 p.m. Thursday. We reserve the right to abbreviate team names due to space limitations. We regret we can't take bowling reports by telephone.

EASTGATE LANES

EASTGATE LADIES

Eastgate Lanes;22;10

Eastgate Chicks;22;10

5 Pin;18;14

Some Beaches;16;16

Ballard Aviation;15;17

Ball Hugger;14;18

Family Ties;11;21

Osima;10;22

High Single Game — Tammi Frederick, n/a; High Single Series — Jen Hooten, 560; High Team Game — Eastgate Lanes, 721; High Team Series — Eastgate Lanes, 1,988.

EASTGATE METRO

Todd’s Pro Shop;22;10

Eastgate Lanes;21;11

Moxie’s Drinking Team;21;11

Prestige Worldwide;17;15

Team Retired;16;16

Hillsboro Ford;16;16

Fusion 5;16;16

Scotty’s Dogs;15;13

Looney Tunes;15;17

One Left;14;18

Busy Bee’s;14;18

High Single Game — Men: Kevin Barton, 257; Women: Melissa Barton, 200; High Series — Men: Kevin Barton, 704; Women: Melissa Barton, 570; High Team Game — Eastgate Lanes, 1,063; High Team Series — Eastgate Lanes, 3,124.

EASTGATE V-8

We Need Some;22;14

Ball Busters;21;15

Team Retired;20;16

It Doesn’t Matter;19;17

Give ‘Em 3;19;17

Platinum PDR;15;21

GGG;15;21

Gear Heads;13;23

High Single Game — Men: Austin Jones, 259; Women: n/a; High Series — Men: Austin Jones, 678; Women: n/a. High Team Game — Team Retired, 1,048; High Team Series — Platinum PDR, 2,952.

SILVER TOPS I

Hopefuls;17;7

Misfits;14;10

Rollaids;12;12

Sassy Four;12;12

Friends;9;15

Lucky Four;8;16

High Single Game — Men: Bob Fields, 209; Women: Carol Lattin, 208; High Single Series — Men: Bob Fields, 582; Women: Carol Lattin, 558; High Team Game — Misfits, 734; High Team Series — Misfits, 2,057.

SILVER TOPS II

Curtis C’s;28;8

Winssome;20;16

Foxes;19;17

Die Hards;19;17

3 G’s;19;17

Just Luck;19;17

Barb’s Kids;17;19

Teddy Bears;16;20

Shish Kabobs;13;23

Spare Me;10;26

High Single Game — Men: Mando Serrano, 231; Women: Vickie Cook, 202; High Single Series — Men: Mando Serrano, 604; Women: Barb Zenner, 559; High Team Game — 3 G’s, 726; High Team Series — Curtis C’s, 2,142.

GOODWILL

Buggsy’s Raiders;22;10

Heavy Pork;20;12

Arrowhead;16;16

Roofing Services;15;17

Midway Motors;14;18

All 3 Holes;14;18

We B Gone;12;20

Miles Properties;12;20

High Single Game — Scott Ferguson, Heavy Pork, 276; High Single Series — Scott Ferguson, Heavy Pork, 677; High Team Game — Arrowhead, 1,025; High Team Series — Arrowhead, 2,876.

FRIDAY TRIO

Gutter Gunners;9;3

Rat Pack;8;4

Who Knows;8;4

The Nines;7;5

Gutterball Shooters;7;5

Whatever;6;6

I Don’t Care;5;7

La Familia;4;8

Team 2;2;10

High Single Game — Men: Jay Gunn, 255; Women: Paula Schrag, 224; High Series — Men: Jay Gunn, 605; Women: Paula Schrag, 572; High Team Game — Gutter Gunners, 549; High Team Series — Gutter Gunners, 1,581.