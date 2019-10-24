VOLLEYBALL
AV-CTL I
Standings
(Final league standings)
;league;overall
;W-L;W-L
Derby;11-1;31-8
Newton;10-2;20-16
Maize;7-5;14-25
Hutchinson;6-6;21-15
Sal.South;5-7;14-22
Sal.Central;1-11;6-31
Campus;1-11;3-31
Central Kansas League
Standings
(Final league standings)
;league;overall
;W-L;W-L
Hesston 9–0;31–6
Lyons;7–2;28–9
Nickerson;7–2;25–13
Smoky Val.;7–2;23–14
Hillsboro;4–5;19–18
Haven;4–5;15–17
Halstead;3–6;22–13
Pratt;2–7;16–19
Hoisington;2–7;14–22
Larned;0–9;2–33
Kansas Volleyball
Association
Prep poll
Class 6A — 1. Blue Valley 26-8 (last week 1), 2. Garden City 30-3 (4), 3. Washburn Rural 34-5 (2), 4. Blue Valley North 23-8 (3), 5. Gardner-Edgerton 24-9 (6), 6. Shawnee Mission Northwest 26-10 (8), 7. Derby 29-8 (NR), 8. Mill Valley 24-10 (7), 9. Lawrence Free State 22-13 (9), 10. Blue Valley West 20-13 (10).
Class 5A — 1. St. James Academy 33-2 (1), 2. Spring Hill 34-2 (2), 3. St. Thomas Aquinas 27-6 (3), 4. Lansing 28-4 (4), 5. Maize South 36-2 (5), 6. Topeka Seaman 27-9 (7), 7. Shawnee Heights 26-8 (6), 8. Bishop Carroll 31-6 (8), 9. Basehor-Linwood 30-5 (10), 10. Andover 30-6 (9).
Class 4A — 1. Andale 31-2 (1), 2. Topeka Hayden 23-14 (2), 3. Bishop Miege 14-20 (3), 4. Independence 28-3 (5), 5. Louisburg 18-15 (4), 6. Chapman 23-10 (6), 7. Circle 29-6 (7), 8. Nickerson 24-12 (8), 9. Eudora 23-13 (10), 10. Holton 26-11 (9).
Class 3A — 1. Royal Valley 30-5 (1), 2. Wichita Trinity Academy 30-5 (2), 3. Beloit 32-3 (3), 4. HESSTON 29-6 (5), 5. Silver Lake 24-11 (4), 6. Sabetha 29-8 (7), 7. Frontenac 31-4 (6), 8. Thomas More Prep 31-6 (8), 9. Scott Community 31-3 (NR), 10. Cheney 26-8 (10).
Class 2A — 1. Pittsburg St. Mary’s-Colgan 36-2 (2), 2. Wabaunsee 31-3 (1), 3. SEDGWICK 36-1 (3), 4. Valley Heights 33-4 (4), 5. Smith Center 31-4 (5), 6. Garden Plain 24-9 (6), 7. Ellinwood 31-4 (10), 8. Spearville 32-2 (8), 9. Belle Plaine 29-5 (7), 10. Jackson Heights 31-3 (9).
Class 1A — 1. Rural Vista 33-4 (1), 2. Centralia 29-6 (2), 3. Thunder Ridge 30-5 (6), 4. Cunningham 30-6 (8), 5. Flinthills 31-4 (3), 6. Little River 26-9 (5), 7. Attica 30-7 (7), 8. Chetopa 33-5 (10), 9. Beloit St. John’s-Tipton Catholic 29-7 (4), 10. Golden Plains 27-6 (9).
BASKETBALL
NAIA Division II
Pre-Season
Women’s Coaches Poll
RANK;SCHOOL [FPV];REC;PTS
1;Concordia (Neb.) [12];35-3;312
2;Southeastern (Fla.);31-3;302
3;Col. of the Ozarks (Mo.);31-4;284
4;Indiana Tech;32-4;270
5;Dordt (Iowa);20-12;266
6;Marian (Ind.);27-7;264
7;Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.);31-6;258
8;Eastern Oregon;29-4;234
9;St. Francis (Ill.);24-9;231
10;Antelope Val. (Calif.);27-6;230
11;Northwestern (Iowa);29-5;215
12;STERLING;27-6;195
13;Saint Francis (Ind.);20-13;192
14;Corban (Ore.);25-10;167
15;Taylor (Ind.);30-5;165
16;Hastings (Neb.);20-13;163
17;St. Xavier (Ill.);21-10;158
18;TABOR;28-4;137
19;Morningside (Iowa);19-13;126
20;Bryan (Tenn.);31-2;109
21;Oregon Tech;24-10;92
22;Mich.-Dearborn;24-7;80
23;Mayville State (N.D.);19-8;68
24;Olivet Nazarene (Ill.);21-12;66
25;Indiana Northwest (Ind.);27-8;62
Receiving Votes: WVU Tech 50, Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) 47, Huntington (Ind.) 47, Indiana Wesleyan 38, Aquinas (Mich.) 33, Bellevue (Neb.) 31, BETHANY 17, Southern Oregon 15, Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) 9, Milligan (Tenn.) 7, St. Thomas (Fla.) 5, UC Merced (Calif.) 4.
NAIA Division II
Pre-Season
Men’s Coaches Poll
RANK;SCHOOL [FPV];RECORD;PTS.
1;Spring Arbor (Mich.) [12];30-7;312
2;Oregon Tech;28-8;298
3;College of Idaho;31-6;288
4;Morningside (Iowa);29-4;281
4;Indiana Wesleyan;30-6;281
6;Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.);23-10;235
7;OKLA. WESLEYAN;30-4;234
8;Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio);27-8;232
9;Madonna (Mich.);23-10;230
10;IU Kokomo (Ind.);26-8;218
11;Olivet Nazarene (Ill.);23-9;209
12;Cornerstone (Mich.);26-9;197
13;SOUHTHWESTERN;28-5;193
14;Indiana East (Ind.);26-9;192
15;Marian (Ind.);28-8;182
16;Jamestown (N.D.);29-6;152
17;Union (Ky.);26-7;147
18;So. Oregon;21-11;138
19;St. Francis (Ill.);20-15;112
20;Voorhees (S.C.);24-6;109
21;Warner (Fla.);21-11;103
22;Bellevue (Neb.);19-14;96
23;Indiana Tech;22-10;76
24;St. Francis (Ind.);16-15;58
25;Dordt (Iowa);19-13;45
Receiving Votes: Washington Adventist 44, Antelope Valley (Calif.) 43, Corban (Ore.) 42, Montreat (N.C.) 35, Briar Cliff (Iowa) 26, WVU Tech 25, Holy Cross (Ind.) 22, Ave Maria (Fla.) 21, KANSAS WESLEYAN 8, Siena Heights (Mich.) 6, Bethel (Ind.) 6, Milligan (Tenn.) 6, Indiana Northwest 4, Dickinson State (N.D.) 3.
Jayhawk Conference
Division II
Pre-season
Coaches polls
WOMEN
1. Kansas City (Kan.) CC
2. Highland CC
3. Johnson County CC
4. Labette CC
5. Fort Scott CC
6. Hesston College
MEN
1. Highland CC
2. Kansas City (Kan.) CC
3. Johnson County CC
4. Labette CC
5. Fort Scott CC
6. Hesston College
GOLF
Fox Ridge Monday Seniors
1. John Wilson, Sid Nattier, Tom Ware, Jerry Friesen 31.
2. Ron Bogle, Gary Eilert, Gary Hunter, Narci Larez 31.
3. Dewayne Morgan, Ed Hodge, Dan Shaffer, Ray Ruggles 32.
Closest to hole 3 — Don Schmidt. Longest putt on 9 — Gary Hunter.
Next play — 11 a.m. Monday (note new start time).
Fox Ridge Tuesday Seniors
1. Ron Bogle, Wil Besore, Steve Perkins, Jose Ramos -5.
2. Dave Stallbaumer, Narci Larez, Dick Huska, Jim Zook -5.
3. Dane Lawrence, Carvin Thiessen, Rick Hardacre, Orlyn Zehr -5.
Closest to the hole — Narci Larez. Longest putt — Roger Bratland.
Next play — noon Tuesday.