MAIZE — The Newton High School boys’ soccer team held off regionally-ranked Maize South, even taking a second half lead, before settling for a 2-2 overtime tie Thursday night at the Maize South Field.

Maize South is 13-2-1, while Newton is 4-10-2. Newton snaps a three-game losing streak.

“We had pretty good energy out there. We had pretty good enthusiasm,” Newton coach Scott Jantzi said. “It was kind of like a chess match out there. He would make a move. I would make a move. We’d have an injury out there. Our guys really came up and played well. (Goalkeeper Selvin) Abrego came up with a big save right at the end, one on one. That was the play of the match right there.”

Abrego finished with 15 saves, while Maize South keeper Ethan Wiens had six. Newton was outshot 20-8.

The game was played in winds in excess of 30 mph, which favored the Mavericks in the second half of regulation and the second half of overtime. Each team was able to score a goal against the wind.

Maize South drew first blood in the ninth minute when Esteban Luna connected on a crossing pass from Payton Simon.

Newton equalized in the 17th minute when Michael Vasquez put in a rebounded shot.

Shots were even at six in the first half.

Newton took the lead in the 57th minute when freshman Collin Hershberger fought through the defense for a score. Cooper Joesph tied the game back up in the 62nd minute on a pass from Landon Eskridge.

Maize South missed several scoring chances at the end of regulation.

Newton had possession for most of the first half of overtime, but Maize South had both shots. The Railers had several free kick chances, but couldn’t capitalize.

South had two shots in the second 10 minutes of overtime, including one Abrego saved at point-blank range. Santiago Fernandez got a shot off for the Railers.

Newton will play either Monday or Tuesday to open Class 5A regional play. The game will likely be o the road.

“We either play these guys again or we play (McPherson),” Jantzi said. “There was good energy tonight. We had the right energy and played well together. … They just fought. They left it all out on the field. Good stuff tonight.”

JUNIOR VARSITY — The Newton junior varsity fell to Maize South 1-0. Newton ends the season 8-4-2.

Newton;1;1;(0-0);—2

Maize So.;1;1;(0-0);—2

1. MS Esteban Luna (Payton Simon) 8:28

2. N Michael Vasquez (unassisted) 16:06

3. N Collin Hershberger (unassisted) 56:02

4. MS Cooper Joseph (Landon Eskridge) 61:15

Total shots — New. 6-1-(0-1)—8, MS 6-10-(2-2)—20. Shots on goal — New. 6-1-(0-1)—8, MS 4-9-(2-2)—17. Saves — New.: Selvin Abrego (T) 3-8-(2-2)—15. MS: Ethan Wiens (T) 5-0-(0-1)—6. Corner kicks — New. 3, MS 3. Fouls — New. 10, MS 23. Offside — New. 2, MS 1. Cautions — New.: Santiago Fernandez 109:54. MS: Joseph 89:48.