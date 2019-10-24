A man was arrested after an altercation with police officers following a crash Wednesday morning in a southeast Topeka parking lot, authorities said.

The incident began around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday as officers were in the vicinity of S.E. 29th and California Avenue following up on an ongoing investigation when they witnessed a crash in a parking lot, said Topeka police spokeswoman Gretchen Koenen.

After police rushed to the crash scene, an occupant in one of the vehicles, later identified as Larry Devonte Huggins III, became combative with officers, Koenen said. In order to take Huggins safely into custody, he was pepper-sprayed, Koenen said.

Huggins injured one of police officers during the incident, Koenen said. The officer is expected to make a full recovery.

Huggins was booked into the Shawnee County Jail around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in connection with battery on a law enforcement officer, interference with a law enforcement officer and disobeying a lawful police order. He was released from jail around 4 p.m. after posting $5,000 bond, officials said.