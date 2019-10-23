Sometimes, it pays to be broke.

A man found that out early Wednesday during an armed robbery in west Topeka.

Police Lt. Manny Munoz said the incident occurred around 3:53 a.m. Wednesday in the 5400 block of S.W. 13th.

Munoz said a man was sitting in his car when he was approached by two men, one of whom was armed with a handgun.

The men demanded the man in the car hand over his billfold.

The man complied, but when the robbers found the wallet was empty, they threw it back at the man and fled to the north, toward S.W. Huntoon.

Munoz said the victim described the robbers only as two black males wearing all-black clothing.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information may call police detectives at 785-368-9400 or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.