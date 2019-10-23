Central Kansas League
Cross Country
Championships
Oct. 17
Fort Larned NHS
GIRLS
Team scores — Pratt 29, Smoky Valley 47, Hillsboro 63, Hesston 88. Larned, Lyons, Haven, Nickerson, Hoisington, Halstead no team score.
Individuals — 1. Addie Hoeme Prt. 21:19.4; 2. Sian Helfrich Prt. 21:38.8; 3. Gracie Lambert SV 22:30.4; 4. Emeryson Funk Hil. 22:41.2; 5. Cierra Nord Lar. 22:45.7; 6. Olivia Bengtson SV 23:13.2; 7. Yamyle Ramirez Ly. 23:54.8; 8. Ryleigh Lacoy Hav. 24:02.0; 9. Kajsa Peterson SV 24:02.2; 10. Jenna Haas Prt. 24:22.9; 11. Casey James Prt. 24:27.8; 12. Ainsley Duell Hil. 24:47.5; 13. Allyssa Fuqua Hes. 24:52.2; 14. Emma Gilpin Prt. 24:56.5; 15. Natalie Unruh Hav. 25:06.1; 16. Makenna Burkholder Prt. 25:13.9; 17. Alexis Allen Nic. 25:24.8; 18. Kiana Grandclair Hoi. 25:27.9; 19. Moriah Jost Hil. 25:52.1; 20. Grace Lee Hal. 25:52.5; 21. Shawndra Bare Prt. 25:53.0; 22. Breanna Priddy SV 25:54.3; 23. Dani Barthelme Hes. 26:39.3; 24. Jayla Wyant Hoi. 26:56.9; 25. Leah Weber Hal. 27:29.1; 26. Maddy Mitchell Hoi. 27:29.7; 27. Katelyn Drake Hal. 28:02.2; 28. Millie Sechrist Hil. 28:10.4; 29. Mallories Seidel Ly. 28:48.7; 30. Lydia Peterson SV 28:57.7; 31. Kendall Hawes Hes. 29:01.3; 32. Karley Loewen Hil. 29:31.9; 33. Geraldine Vargas Ly. 29:50.0; 34. MacKenzie Koehn Hes. 29:50.9; 35. Danielle Erb Hes. 30:00.7; 36. Aylice Clawson Lar. 30:24.1; 37. Makayla Leiker Lar. 30:45.4; 38. Sarah Manry Lar. 30:59.8.
Area JV girls — 1. Elsie Clark Hes. 23:27.3.
BOYS
Team scores — Halstead 39, Smoky Valley 40, Hesston 72, Hoisington 91, Pratt 129, Haven 172, Nickerson 200. Hillsboro, Larned, Lyons no team score.
Individuals — 1. Ryan Heline SV 17:05.8; 2. Johnny Yang Hes. 18:05.5; 3. Gage Carr Hal. 18:34.7; 4. Isaac Radke Hal. 18:36.1; 5. Stephen Peterson SV 18:41.5; 6. Karter Wolf Hoi. 18:42.6; 7. Raul Orozco Prt. 18:44.4; 8. Garret Huffman SV 18:53.0; 9. Dawson Driskill Hal. 18:53.2; 10. Lukas Apel SV 18:55.7; 11. Hayden Davis Hal. 19:00.6; 12. Thomas Porch Hal. 19:01.8; 13. Carter Funk Hes. 19:02.7; 14. Beckham Jantzi Hes. 19:03.9; 15. Caleb Diener Hil. 19:05.7; 16. Dayne Yott Hoi. 19:11.3; 17. Justice Gardner SV 19:13.9; 18. Blake Bush Hal. 19:19.3; 19. Jeb Carlson Hes. 19:26.8; 20. Tristan Reed Hil. 19:27.4; 21. Gabe Hipp Hoi. 19:27.6; 22. Trayton Miller SV 19:32.8; 23. Adin Replogle SV 19:42.6; 24. Darrian Cox Prt. 19:48.9; 25. Anthony Floro Hal. 19:52.2; 26. Daunte Chambers Hoi. 19:54.7; 27. Micah Dahlsten Hes. 19:57.2; 28. Noah LeFevre Hes. 20:02.6; 29. Ian Doss Hoi. 20:08.3; 30. Owen Krehbiel Nic. 20:12.1; 31. Kelton Debord Hav. 20:25.5; 32. Bralen Thompson Hoi. 20:33.6; 33. Kaiser Pelland Prt. 20:43.2; 34. Tony Adame Prt. 20:47.1; 35. Ethan Haas Lar. 21:08.4; 36. Eli Kraft Hav. 21:19.0; 37. Cole Zongker Hav. 21:25.6; 38. Ethan Mulligan Hav. 21:31.4; 39. Jason Hecht Hes. 21:39.9; 40. Tayt Myers Prt. 21:41.3; 41. Noah Davidson Prt. 21:44.0; 42. Sergio Adame Prt. 21:59.7; 43. Adan Garcia Nic. 22:09.8; 44. Jakeb England Hav. 22:28.3; 45. Reese Yoder Hav. 22:39.4; 46. Chance Sanger Lar. 22:49.1; 47. Trevyn Preville Nic. 23:01.6; 48. Trevor Beaird Nic. 23:07.5; 49. Isaac Wiedeman Nic. 23:51.2; 50. Rick Sack Nic. 23:56.4; 51. Wyatt Carmichael Hav. 24:12.8; 52. Eastin Redetzke Hoi. 24:51.1; 53. Daniel Damato Nic. 24:54.9; 54. Tyler Deering Ly. 25:14.9; 55. Adrian Gamez Ly. 25:29.0; 56. Jason Latham Hil. 26:35.4.
Area JV boys — 1. Aiden Allmon Hal. 19:24.3; 2. Will Bartel Hes. 19:32.1; 3. Joey Kueker Hes. 19:53.0; 4. Ayden Summers Hes. 19:59.8; 5. Austin Radke Hal. 20:26.3; 8. Blake Good Hes. 20:59.9; 12. Nickolas Mendez Hal. 21:36.0; 17. Andrew Thompson Hal. 22:30.3; 18. Caleb Thompson Hes. 22:42.5; 24. Max Cubbage Hal. 23:05.6; 25. Micah Engrebretsen Hal. 23:10.8; 28. Cedon Yoder Hes. 23:26.4; 29. Zack Latta Hes. 23:33.2; 35. Nathan Baldauf Hes. 24:11.7; 36. Ben Roth Hes. 24:35.6; 37. Trevor Gamble Hes. 24:42.3; 41. Lucas Roth Hes. 27:36.4; 42. Mac Smith Prt. 27:40.8; 43. Jonah Arrasmith Hes. 27:51.4.
MIDDLE SCHOOL
Seventh-grade girls (1 mile)
Team scores — Smoky Valley 13, Liberty 26.
Area runners — 2. Zoe Mayfield Hal. 6:52.6; 6. Amare Nedich Hal. 7:09.0; 7. Mattea Weber Hal. 7:16.6.
Seventh-grade boys (1 mile)
Team scores — Haven 30, Halstead 32, Hesston 39, Liberty 74, Hoisington 75, Reno Valley 80.
Area runners — 3. Keaston Shields Hal. 5:54.4; 5. Jack Gish Hes. 6:07.8; 7. Casey Heinrichs Hes. 6:11.1; 9. Caden Harmon Hal. 6:20.6; 11. Chase Allmon Hal. 6:27.1; 13. Ethan Dilks Hes. 6:31.3; 15. Ethan Wilcox Hal. 6:33.6; 16. Finneas Howard Hal. 6:37.4; 21 Carson Johnston Hes. 6:56.4; 22 Finn Fuqua Hes. 6:57.8.
Eighth-grade girls (2 miles)
Team scores — Hoisington 12, Liberty 26.
Area runners — 9. Kyree Shields Hal. 15:52.8; 11. Brooklyn Wilkinson Hal. 16:12.0; 13. Molly Unruh Hal. 16:54.8.
Eighth-grade boys (2 miles)
Team scores — Smoky Valley 19, Larned 34, Hesston 36, Haven 52.
Area runners — 3. Ethan Thompson Hes. 13:04.8; 4. Layne Clark Hes. 13:04.8; 9. Elijah Gerber Hal. 13:32.9; 12. Beckham Lee Hal. 14:05.4; 25. Luke Wright Hes. 16:19.5; 26. Nathan Bollinger Hes. 16:22.8.