YORK, Neb. — The Bethel College volleyball team got off to the start it wanted, but struggled from there, falling to York College in four sets Wednesday in KCAC play in York.

Bethel fell 23-25, 25-21, 25-19, 25-18.

Rose Tafaoialii led York with 16 kills. Kayli Riesgo set 38 assists. Naomi Warren served four aces. Warren had 21 digs, followed by Emma Peters with 16, Jasmine Scarbrough with 11 and Kaylin Miller with 10.

Bethel was led by Mia Loganbill with 12 kills, Stephany Meyer with 10 kills and Jordyn Allen with 10 kills. Gabby Valdez set 46 assists. Loganbill and Valdez each served two aces. Katey Wilhelm had 21 digs, followed by Ivy Bringer with 16 and Valdez with 11. Allen downed four blocks, while Valdez downed three blocks.

York improves to 5-21, 2-6 in KCAC play. Bethel falls to 6-16, 0-7 in KCAC play. Bethel hosts Avila at 3 p.m. Saturday.

BETHEL (6-16, 0-7 KCAC) — (kills-aces-blocks) Jordyn Allen 10-1-5; Ivy Bringer 8-0-0; Hailey Hill 0-0-0; Jensen Roth 0-0-0; Mia Loganbill 12-2-1; Katey Wilhelm 0-1-0; Jade Gleason 8-0-1; Stephany Meyer 10-0-1; Gabby Valdez 3-2-3; J'Lynne Stolsworth 0-0-0. TOTALS 51-6-6.0.

YORK (5-21, 2-6 KCAC) — (kills-aces-blocks) Tori Schindler 8-0-1; Bailey Johnson 4-2-0; Emma Peters 0-1-0; Taylor O'Brien 0-0-0; Kayli Riesgo 5-1-1; Jasmine Scarbrough 0-0-0; Haley Scoffield 6-0-1; Naomi Warren 1-4-0; Shiloh Lively 7-0-0; Molly Bich 6-1-0; Kaylin Miller 1-1-0; Rose Tafaoialii 16-0-1. TOTALS 54-10-2.0.

Bethel;25;21;19;18;—1

York;23;25;25;25;—3

Assist leaders — BC: Valdez 46. YC: Riesgo 38. Dig leaders — BC: Wilhelm 21, Bringer 16, Valdez 11. YC: Warren 21, Peters 16, Scarbrough 11, Miller 10. Time — 1:46.