Kansas Connections Academy students and their families from across the state gathered at the P and M Pumpkin Ranch in Moundridge Oct. 17.

There, they participated in a presentation where they identified the different parts of a pumpkin and their purposes, explored a sampling of the variety of pumpkins grown at the ranch, and learned what it takes to grow and harvest pumpkins. After the presentation, everyone was able to go into the patch and pick out their own pumpkin. Families enjoyed activities from jumping pads to pedal cars. A group favorite was the corn maze. KCA wrapped up their day together watching pig races and connecting with each other so they can keep in touch until they see each other again.

Kansas Connections Academy is a tuition-free online public school for K-12 students living in Kansas.