Records shown are as of the time the pairings were set.

Class 5A

at Bishop Carroll

First match 1 p.m.

Quarterfinals

15. Maize (12-25) vs. 18. Salina Central (6-29)

Semifinals

2. Bishop Carroll (31-6) vs. Maize-Salina Central winner

7. Kapaun-Mt. Carmel (24-10) vs. 10. Newton (19-15)

Finals

Semifinal winners

Class 3A

at Haven

First matches at 2 p.m.

e-east court, w-west court

Quarterfinals

1. Hesston (31-6) vs. 8. Kingman (13-23)-e

4. Halstead (22-13) vs. 5. Chaparral (17-18)-e

2. Wichita Trinity Academy (31-6) vs. 7. Wichita Collegiate (15-18)-w

3. Cheney (28-8) vs. 6. Haven (15-17)-w

Semifinals

(10 minutes after last quarterfinals)

Hesston-Kingman winner vs. Halstead-Chaparral winner-e

Wichita Trinity Academy-Wichita Collegiate winner vs. Cheney-Haven winner-w

Finals

Semifinal winners-e

Class 2A

at Leon Bluestem

First matches at 1 p.m.

h-high school gym, e-elementary school gym

First round

8. Remington (6-23) vs. 9. Sedan (5-25)-h

Quarterfinals

1. Belle Plaine (31-6) vs. Remington-Sedan winner-h

4. Dexter-Cedar Vale (13-16) vs. 5. Marion (14-18)-h

2. West Elk (28-10) vs. 7. Bluestem (10-21)-e

3. Hillsboro (19-18) vs. 6. Chase County (13-21)-e

Semifinals

Belle Plaine-Remington-Sedan winner vs. Dexter-Cedar Vale—Marion winner-h

West Elk-Bluestem winner vs. Hillsboro-Chase County winner-e

Finals

Semifinal winners

Class 2A

at Sterling

First matches 2 p.m.

n-north gym, s-south gym

Quarterfinals

1. Sedgwick (36-1) vs. 8. Conway Springs (4-27)-n

4. Moundridge (25-12) vs. 5. Sterling (24-12)-n

2. Garden Plain (27-9) vs. 7. Wichita Independent (7-25)-s

3. Hutchinson Trinity (25-11) vs. 6. Inman (18-17)-s

Semifinals

Sedgwick-Conway Springs winner vs. Moundridge-Sterling winner-n

Garden Plain-Wichita Independent winner vs. Hutchinson Trinity-Inman winner-s

Finals

Semifinal winners-n

Class 1A

at Rosalia Flinthills

Sub-State 1

First match 1 p.m.

Semifinals

1. Chetopa (36-5) vs. 4. Southern Coffey County (13-21)

2. Goessel (19-18) vs. 3. Udall (24-14)

Finals

Sub-State winners

Sub-State 2

First match 5 p.m.

Semifinals

1. Argonia (32-8) vs. 4. Burrton (17-19)

2. Olpe (29-10) vs. 3. Oswego (26-14)

Finals

Semifinal winners