Support for Stinnett

I believe Richard Stinnett possesses both the experience as a businessman and the understanding of the Newton community to serve Newton well on the City Commission. After receiving a bachelor’s degree, then a master’s degree while working full time, Richard’s owns a business as an internet consultant. Among his community involvements are Harvey County United Way and Big Brothers/Big Sisters. He is active in his church, St. Matthew Episcopal. Richard values the diversity of the community. I believe he will ask difficult questions, seek collaborative solutions and work to get things accomplished while serving as a watchdog on taxes.



— Sue Ice, Newton





Remember to vote

In this busy harvest season, we want to remind Kansans to vote in the November 5 election. Municipal elections play a key role in determining leadership in your community, but voter participation is at disturbingly low levels.

As part of the election, voters will be asked to approve eliminating the census adjustment. After numerous attempts over several decades, the Legislature passed SCR1605 with bipartisan supermajorities to eliminate a provision in the Kansas Constitution requiring the State to adjust census numbers for military personnel and college students.

The adjustment is antiquated, burdensome and expensive. Even though the Census Bureau is responsible for counting individuals where they reside, the adjustment requires the Secretary of State to also contact military personnel and college students to determine their official residence in a manner contradictory to the Census Bureau. Kansas is the only state that adjusts census numbers — a practice that takes three to six months, involves hundreds of hours of state worker time and costs approximately $835,000.

First, we ask you to vote on Nov. 5. Second, please consider supporting this measure to help make better use of state resources.

Thank you for the honor of serving as your Kansas Secretary of State. If we can be of assistance to you, please call 785-296-4575 or email Scott.Schwab@ks.gov.

— Scott Schwab, Kansas Secretary of State

Who are you protecting?

Since the first of this year 820,000 migrants have illegally crossed our southern border.

According to ICE 21,000 had criminal gang tattoos. The CDC has data that 15,482 Americans died from heroin overdoses in 2017. Ninety percent of all heroin and other illegal narcotics are coming across our border from Mexico.

Most Americans would look at these statistics as an emergency except for our own Senator Jerry Moran. Senator Moran has voted twice against President Trump's request for emergency funds from the Pentagon budget to be used to build extensions onto our existing border wall. The Supreme Court recently decided that President Trump was within his legal right to use Pentagon funds on an emergency basis.

As a conservative Republican I am questioning the Senator’s loyalty to protect the citizens he is supposed to represent. I am asking Senator Moran "Just whose side are you on when you vote against emergency funding for the border wall?"

Sincerely

— Edward Myers, Newton