Three people died at the scene of a head-on collision Sunday morning in Reno County.

The crash occurred at 11:35 a.m. in the 3400 block of S. Yoder Road, which is about a mile south of US-50 highway.

Killed in the crash were James L. Paige, 59, of Haven, who was the sole occupant of his vehicle; Bruce C Gottwald, 61, of Richmond, Va.; and 65-year-old Michael K. Burnett, of Lynchburg, Va.

It appeared that a southbound pickup crossed the center line into the northbound lane, hitting a northbound pickup head-on. Firefighters had to extricate the victims from both trucks because of the extensive damage to the vehicles.

The Kansas Highway Patrol accident reconstruction team was called to the scene, according to a post by the sheriff’s office.

“I don’t believe he was trying to pass, but veered off that way for unknown reasons,” Reno County sheriff’s Capt. Steve Lutz said of the southbound driver. “I don’t know if he dropped something and was leaning down or what.”

The crash is still under investigation.