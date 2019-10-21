FOOTBALL

2019 NAIA Football Coaches'

Top 25 Poll

TW;LW;SCHOOL [FPV];REC;PTS

1;1;Morningside (Iowa) [17];6-0;392

2;2;Kansas Wesleyan;7-0;367

3;3;Marian (Ind.);5-0;366

4;4;Grand View (Iowa);7-0;347

5;6;Northwestern (Iowa);6-0;321

6;7;Saint Francis (Ind.);5-1;313

7;8;College of Idaho;6-0;311

8;9;Lindsey Wilson (Ky.);7-0;297

9;11;Cumberlands (Ky.);6-0;267

10;16;Evangel (Mo.);6-1;248

11;13;Saint Xavier (Ill.);4-2;222

12;18;Keiser (Fla.);6-0;210

13;14;Dickinson State (N.D.);6-1;206

14;5;BENEDICTINE;5-2;201

15;17;Ottawa (Ariz.);7-0;195

16;10;Concordia (Mich.);5-2;177

17;20;Reinhardt (Ga.);6-2;137

18;21;Siena Heights (Mich.);6-1;133

19;12;Southeastern (Fla.);5-1;130

20;19;Montana Tech;4-2;100

21;24;BAKER;5-2;97

22;15;Langston (Okla.);4-2;88

23;25;STERLING;6-1;76

24;22;Montana Western;4-2;30

25;NR;Waldorf (Iowa);5-2;17

Dropped Out: MidAmerica Nazarene.

Others Receiving Votes: MIDAMERICA NAZARENE 14, Indiana Wesleyan 5, Dordt (Iowa) 4, BETHEL (Kan.) 3, Pikeville (Ky.) 3.

Swather netters

fifth at state

WINFIELD — The Hesston High School girls’ tennis team ended the season with a pair of medals Friday and Saturday at the Class 4A state championships in Winfield.

Hesston took fifth in the team standings.

Wichita Collegiate won its 11th straight team title with 55 points, followed with Buhler at 23, Topeka Hayden with 23, Independence at 21 and Hesston at 18.

There were 20 teams in competition.

In singles play, senior Halle Krehbiel finished fifth at 4-1. After a bye and a quarterfinal win, Krehbiel fell to eventual state champion Emma Mantovani of Wichita Collegiate 7-5, 6-2. After two more wins, Krehbiel downed Brittany Teufel of Buhler in the consolation finals 9-7.

Krehbiel finishes the season 28-6.

Sophomore Gracie Dawes finished 0-2 and ends the season 22-9.

The doubles team of Michaela Martin and MacKenzie Unruh finished ninth at 4-2. After a pair of wins, Martin and Unruh fell to eventual state champions Kylie Aufdengarten and Rylie Rusk of Wellington 6-1, 6-0. Martin and Unruh dropped their consolation quarterfinal match, but won the next two matches, stopping Riley Hagen and Olivia Hayward in the ninth-place match 9-2.

Martin, a junior, and Unruh, a senior, end the season 25-10.

Class 4A State

Girls’ Tennis

Championships

Friday and Saturday

T.H. Vaughan TC,

Winfield

Team scores — Wichita Collegiate 55, Buhler 33, Topeka Hayden 23, Independence 21, Hesston 18, Circle 17, Wellington 15, Wichita Trinity Academy 12, Abilene 12, Bishop Miege 12, Chanute 9, El Dorado 6, Parsons 6, Iola 2, Winfield 2, Concordia 1, Clay Center 0, Baldwin 0, Fort Scott 0, Paola 0.

Hesston results

Singles

5. Halle Krehbiel (4-1): 1. bye, 2. W Eliza Camp, Winfield 7-6 (8-6), 6-4; SF. L Emma Mantovani, Wichita Collegiate 7-5, 6-2; CQF. W Rhen Calhoon, Topeka Hayden 9-2; CSF. W Shiann Olberding, Abilene 9-6; CF. W Britanny Teufel, Buhler 9-7.

Gracie Dawes (0-2): 1. L Lauren Myers, Bishop Miege 6-2, 7-5; C1. L Marisol Blair, Topeka Hayden 9-5.

Doubles

9. Michaela Martin-MacKenzie Unruh (4-2): 1. W Shultz-Farris, Parsons 3-6, 7-5, 10-3 TB; 2. W Voegeli-Meier, Topeka Hayden 6-0, 6-2; QF. L Aufdengarten-Rusk, Wellington 6-1, 6-0; CQF. L Faly-Kyed, Chanute 9-8 (7-3); CSF. W Chabot-Parsons, El Dorado 9-8 (7-5); Ninth: W Hagen-Hayword, Bishop Miege 9-2.

Brown takes

defensive honors

WICHITA — Bethel College linebacker Dominic Brown was named the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference defensive player of the week for the week ending Sunday.

Brown is a freshman linebacker from Luling, La.

In a 25-20 win over Friends, Brown had nine total tackles, five solo, with two interceptions and an assisted tackles for a loss. Brown is ninth in the nation in the NAIA in interceptions with four.

Sedgwick, Moundridge

tops HOAL tourney

MARION — The Sedgwick Cardinals took first, while the Moundridge Wildcats took second Saturday at the Heart of America League Championships in Marion.

In pool play, Sedgwick downed Ell-Saline 25-16, 25-17; Inman 25-13, 25-23; Remington 25-15, 25-15; and Moundridge 25-20, 23-25, 25-23.

In the semifinals, Sedgwick topped Sterling 25-18, 25-13. In the finals, Sedgwick downed Moundridge 25-22, 25-14.

In pool play, Moundridge downed Inman 25-12, 25-23; Remington 25-23, 25-13; and Ell-Saline 25-23, 25-23. In the semifinals, Moundridge downed Hutchinson Trinity 25-23, 25-20.

Remington fell to Inman 25-20, 25-21; and Ell-Saline 25-18, 25-22.

Berean Academy fell to Bennington 25-11, 25-17; Hutchinson Trinity 25-11, 25-10; and Marion 25-20, 25-15.

Sedgwick is 36-1 and will be the top seed Saturday at the Class 2A sub-state in Sterling. Moundridge is 25-12 and also plays Saturday at Sterling. Remington is 8-23 and will play Saturday at the Class 2A sub-state in Leon.

Berean Academy enters Class 1A regional play 4-24.

Hesston wins

at Clearwater

CLEARWATER — The Hesston High School volleyball team won the Clearwater Invitational at 5-0.

In pool play, Hesston topped Wichita North 25-15, 25-11; Conway Springs 25-14, 25-13; and Wellington 25-19, 25-15.

In the semifinals, Hesston downed Rose Hill 25-21, 25-12. In the finals, Hesston edged Wichita Trinity Academy 25-19, 14-25, 26-24.

“We had a very good day, playing consistently throughout pool play and keeping our focus,” Hesston coach Jason Peters said. “In each of our first four matches, we led from the start in each set and were more aggressive at the net than we have been at times recently. Our defense continued to improve, getting more touches on the block and picking up a lot of digs.

“In the championship, we met Wichita Trinity Academy, whom we lost to couple of weeks ago 3-0 in a dual match. We did not play well that evening, and knew that we had a chance to compete with them if we could play up to our potential. We started strong the first set, jumping out to a 7-1 lead and kept a lead of three to five points for most of the way. We were attacking well, with 17 kills and four errors out of 34 attempts in the set. The second set was just

the opposite. We fell behind for the first time during the day, and could not get anything going our way. We were getting good swings, but had 10 hitting errors and only seven kills. A majority of those errors were balls that were very close to being kills, but landed just inches out of bounds. In the third set, we battled back and forth, but then went from being tied at 11 to giving up a 5-point run. After a time out trailing 14-20, we started chipping away at the lead, focusing on one point at a time, and did not allow them to score a point on their serve the rest of the set. We made a six-point run of our own to tie the set at 20, and were able to finally take the lead at 23-22, and then after several long rallies were able to finish out a great comeback and pick up a big win.”

Talby Duerksen was named the tournament MVP. Alex Martin, Elise Kaiser and Celbi Richardson were all named to the all-tournament team.

Hesston is 29-6 and plays in a double-dual Tuesday at Lyons. Hesston is currently the second seed behind Trinity Academy in the Haven Class 3A sub-state, which is Saturday.

Hesston stats

Kills: Talby Duerksen 70, Elise Kaiser 25, Alex Martin 20, Lindsey Deegan 17, Celbi Richardson 11, Olivia Lais 9.

Assists: Richardson 113, Lais 9, Kaiser 5, Martin 5, Duerksen 4, Koehn 2.

Aces: Martin 7, Lais 4, Kaiser 4, Richardson 4, Emily Koehn 3, Duerksen 2.

Blocks: Richardson 3, Martin 2, Duerksen 1, Lais 1.

Digs: Koehn 39, Kaiser 38, Duerksen 34, Richardson 30, Lais 20, Martin 14, Deegan 4, Hailey Waltner 3.

Goessel finishes

2-3 at WSL

HOPE — The Goessel High School volleyball team finished 2-3 Saturday at the Wheat State League tournament in Hope.

Goessel downed Canton-Galva 17-25, 26-24, 25-19; lost to Rural Vista 25-12, 25-9; beat Elyria Christian 25-14, 28-26; lost to Little River 25-14, 25-12; and lost to Herington 26-24, 25-12.

Goessel is 16-18 and the top seed at the Class 1A regional Tuesday in Goessel.

Halstead 1-2

at Hillsboro

HILLSBORO — The Halstead High School volleyball team finished 1-2 Saturday at the Hillsboro Invitational.

Halstead downed Minneapolis 25-23, 25-13; lost to Hillsboro 28-26, 25-15; and lost to Chapman 25-16, 25-23.

Halstead is 22-13 and plays Saturday at the Class 3A sub-state in Haven as the fourth seed.

Bethel women

fall to York

The Bethel College women’s soccer team fell to York College 1-0 Saturday at Thresher Stadium.

Breanna Bembenek scored the game winner in the 15th minute with an assist by Logan Dye.

Bethel held an 18-7 advantage in shots. Cassandra Martinez had six saves for York. Ashtyn Brown had three saves for Bethel.

York is 4-9-1, 3-4-1 in KCAC play. Bethel is 5-6-2, 1-4-2 in KCAC play, and plays at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Avila.

York;1;0;—1

Bethel;0;0;—0

1. Y Breanna Bembenek (Logan Dye) 14:57

Total shots — YC 4-3—7, BC 5-13—18. Shots on goal — YC 1-3—4, BC 3-3—6. Saves — YC: Cassandra Martinez (W) 3-3—6, BC: Ashtyn Brown (L) 0-3—3. Corner kicks — YC 7, Bethel 8. Fouls — YC 2, BC 6. Offside — YC 1, BC 0. Caution — BC: Payton Walters 88:50.

BC men downed

by Panthers

The Bethel College men’s soccer team fell to York College 3-0 Saturday in KCAC play at Thresher Stadium.

All three York goals came in the second half.

Jorge Alencar scored two goals. Otavio Avila scored a goal with two assists.

Bethel was outshot 13-8. Gabriel Cabral had two saves for York. Albert Bratthammar had six saves for Bethel.

York is 9-4, 5-2 in KCAC play.

Bethel is 3-10, 2-5 in KCAC play, and plays at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at Avila.

York;0;3;—3

Bethel;0;0;—0

1. Y Otavio Avila (unassisted) 45:43

2. Y Jorge Alencar (Avila) 55:25

3. Y Alencar (Avila) 71:47

Total shots — YC 5-8—13, BC 5-3—8. Shots on goal — YC 2-7—9, BC 0-2—2. Saves — YC: Gabriel Cabral (W) 0-2—2. BC: Albert Bratthammar (L, 88:02, 2 ga) 2-4—6; Caleb Cushman (1:58, 0 ga) x-0—0. Corner kicks — YC 4, BC 6. Fouls — YC 11, BC 8. Offside — YC 3, BC 3. Cautions — YC: team 29:20, Alencar 71:47.

BC spikers

sweep tri

MANHATTAN — The Bethel College volleyball team claimed a pair of straight-set sweeps Saturday in Manhattan.

Bethel beat Trinity Bible College 25-11, 25-12, 25-10; and Manhattan Christian 25-20, 25-18, 25-0.

Against Trinity, Jordyn Allen had 11 kills. Mia Loganbill and Jade Gleason each had 10 kills. Gabby Valdez set 29 assists. Katey Wilhelm served six saves and had 19 digs. Ivy Bringer added 10 digs.

Against Manhattan Christian, Allen and Gleason each had 11 kills. Valdez set 33 assists. Wilhelm had 18 digs. Stephany Meyer downed two blocks.

Bethel is 6-15 and plays at 6 p.m. Wednesday at York.

Hesston women

fall to Pratt

PRATT — The Hesston College women’s soccer team ended the season with a 2-0 loss to Pratt Community College in Jayhawk Conference play in Pratt.

The two teams split the regular-season series 1-1.

Kassandra Ramos scored a goal with an assist for Pratt. Leslie Villanueva added a goal.

Haven Johannsen had three saves for Pratt.

Hesston’s stats were not reported.

Pratt ends the season 3-14, 2-10 in conference play. Hesston ends the year 4-11, 3-9 in the conference.

HC men fall

in finale

PRATT — The Hesston College men’s soccer team ended the season with an 8-1 loss to Pratt Community College Saturday in Jayhawk Conference play in Pratt.

Andrea Migliozzi scored two goals with an assist to lead Pratt. Emre Turuscu added two goals. Clayton Scott and Nadir Cano-Lorente each added a goal with an assist. Davan Duggan-Flynn and Clayton Simmons each added a goal.

Itallo da Silva Dias scored a goal for Hesston.

Pratt ends the season 4-10-1, 2-6-1 in conference play. Hesston ends the year 4-11, 1-9 in conference play. The two teams split the regular-season series.

Lark spikers

sweep tri

HESSTON - The Hesston College volleyball tea, claimed a pair of wins Saturday at Yost Center.

Hesston downed Labette Community College 25-21, 20-25, 25-11, 25-20; and Pratt Community College 25-20, 25-12, 25-19.

Hesston’s stats were not reported.

Hesston is 12-15 and plays at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Neosho County Community College.

Panthers beat

Rampage

The Newton Panthers 12U baseball team downed the South West Rampage 7-6 Sunday in Southwest Boys Club league play.

Heat 14U

falls to Chaos

WICHITA — The G2 Heat 14U-Lange squad fell to the Chaos 10-5 Sunday at the Two Rivers Youth Softball Complex in Wichita.

Allyson Lange had two hits and two RBIs for the Heat. Emily Wedel had two hits and two runs scored.

Sophia Herrera had four strikeouts in two innings, taking the loss.

Thunder drops

two games

BOISE, Idaho — The Wichita Thunder suffered a loss and an overtime loss in ECHL play this weekend against the Idaho Steelheads.

Wichita lost 2-1 Friday in overtime and 5-2 Saturday.

In Friday’s game, Colton Saucerman scored the game winner with 51 seconds remaining in overtime. Marc-Olivier Roy and Anthony Nellis each assisted. Will Merchant scored a power-play goal in the first period, assisted by A.J. White and Eric Sweetman.

Wichita scored in the third period on a goal by Chris Crane, assisted by Riley Weselowski and Stefan Fournier.

Wichita was outshot 41-25. Tomas Sholl had 24 saves for Idaho. Mitch Gillam had 39 saves for Wichita.

Merchants had two goals for Idaho Saturday. Jeff King, Brady Norrish and Saucerman each added a goal. Five different players posted assists.

Steven Iacobellis and Fabrizio Ricci each scored a goal for Wichita.

Colton Point had 31 saves for Idaho, 4-0-0-0. Gillam had 29 saves for Wichita.

Wichita is 1-2-2-0 and hosts Idaho at 7:05 p.m. Friday at INTRUST Bank Arena.

STUKEL LOANED TO WICHITA — The Edmonton Oilers placed Bakersfield Condor forward Jakob Stukel on loan to Wichita.

A second-year pro, Stukel played in one game with Bakersfield and two games with Wichita this season with no points. He played in 57 games with Wichita last season, scoring 19 goals with 23 assists and 10 games with Bakersfield with three goals and three assists.

His a sixth-round draft pick by Vancouver in 2016.