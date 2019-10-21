1. Head to Moundridge

The next concert in the West Zion Mennonite Church Concert Series features Ken Rodgers, organ; Tropical Shores steel pan band; Brain Flowers, a trio made up of flute, violin and cello; and Donna Stucky, piano.

There will be no admission for the concert, but a freewill offering will be received. After the concert, there will be fellowship with refreshments served.

The concert will be held at 7 p.m. Oct. 27 at the church, 101 Washington Ave., Moundridge.

2. Meet the candidates

Candidates for the Newton City Commission will participate in a forum from 6:30-8 p.m. Oct. 23 at the Meridian Center, 1420 E. Broadway Court. The forum is free and open to the public.

3. Wander the forest

The third annual haunted forest will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 25 and 26 at Harvey County West Park community building, 2733 West Park Road, Burrton. This year's theme is the Curse of the Traveling Carnival.

Admission is a suggested donation of $5. Bring a nonperishable, non-expired food item and get $2 off. Limit one discount per admission. All proceeds go toward future events at Harvey County parks. Food donations will be given to Harvey County Food Bank. Children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Not recommended for young children.

4. Hear the Steel Wheels

The Steel Wheels will perform at 2 p.m. Oct. 26 in Memorial Hall at Bethel College in North Newton as part of the Prairie Window Concert Series. Reserved tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for children.

Food from Crust & Crumb Co. will also be available.

For more information or to buy tickets, visit www.dyckarboretum.org/prairie-window-concert-series/, the Arboretum's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/dyckarboretum, or by calling the Dyck Arboretum office at 620-327-8127.

5. Celebrate at Spring Lake

Spring Lake RV Resort will host a day of Halloween fun from 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Oct. 26 at the resort, Spring Lake Road, Halstead. Activities begin at 10 a.m. with kids' entertainment, hay rack ride and pumpkin carving contest. A costume contest and pumpkin carving winners will begin at 3:30 p.m. Trick or treating starts at 4, followed by a chili feed at 5:30 p.m. ($6 per meal) and a haunted forest from 7:30 to 11 p.m.

Aerial and fire entertainment will also be offered from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. by Dangling Dames ICT. Admission to the event is $8 per person.