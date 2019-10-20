Panama Papers' lawyers try to stop Netflix movie

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Two lawyers linked to the so-called Panama Papers are asking a federal judge to stop Neflix's upcoming release of "The Laundromat," which they say defames them as criminal masterminds and may affect criminal cases against them.

Panamanian lawyers Jürgen Mossack and Ramón Fonseca filed a defamation lawsuit and request for a temporary restraining order Tuesday in federal court in Connecticut. Netflix is scheduled to release the movie Friday.

"The Laundromat," which had a limited release in theaters, stars Gary Oldman as Mossack and Antonio Banderas as Fonseca, as well as Meryl Streep. It was directed by Steven Soderbergh.

Netflix responded Wednesday by asking a judge to dismiss the lawsuit.

The movie portrays events surrounding the 2015 data breach at the lawyers' firm, Mossack Fonseca, that resulted in the release of more than 11 million documents, called the Panama Papers, which shined a light on how some of the world's richest people hide their money. U.S. prosecutors said the schemes involved sham foundations and shell companies.

2 writers claim they deserve credit on Lizzo's 'Truth Hurts'

NEW YORK (AP) — There's a debate about the truth behind Lizzo's "Truth Hurts."

Lizzo's breakthrough tune, which spent six weeks on top of Billboard's Hot 100 chart this year, features the signature line: "I just took a DNA test, turns out I'm 100 percent that bitch." The lyric originated from a 2017 tweet by singer Mina Lioness and was turned into a popular meme, which was then used in Lizzo's song "Healthy," created in 2017.

The songwriting brothers Justin and Jeremiah Raisen, who worked on "Healthy," claim say they deserve writing credit on "Truth Hurts" since the song borrows from "Healthy," a tune they co-wrote.

"We were never contacted about being credited for the use of the parts of "Healthy" (melody, lyrics, and chords) that appear in "Truth Hurts," Justin Raisen wrote Tuesday on Instagram, explaining that they worked on "Healthy" in April 2017.