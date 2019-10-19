Saturday

HIGH SCHOOL SCORES

Saturday’s results

AREA GAMES

Cheylin 33, Natoma 6, 2Q, ppd., Saturday, 5 p.m.

Hill City 30, Victoria 22

Plainville at Ellis, ppd., Saturday, 4 p.m.

 

Friday’s results

AREA GAMES

Augusta 37, Abilene 14

Bennington 54, Herington 8

Canton-Galva 60, Solomon 0

Centre 56, Rural Vista 0

Clifton-Clyde 48, Washington County 0

Colby 28, Scott City 20 (2ot)

Concordia 34, Beloit 24

Ell-Saline 42, Sacred Heart 18

Golden Plains 68, Cunningham 19

Halstead 49, Smoky Valley 0

Hesston 43, Chapman 32

Hillsboro 72, Bluestem 0

Hoisington 56, Phillipsburg 28

Hoxie 42, Oberlin 20

Hutchinson 44, Salina South 21

Leoti 58, Atwood 8

Linn 54, Southern Cloud 8

Marais des Cygnes 82, Wakefield 34

McPherson 31, Rose Hill 7

Minneapolis 34, TMP-Marian 8

Norton 36, Ellsworth 14

Oakley 47, LaCrosse 34

Olpe 48, Marion 6

Onaga 56, Tescott 0

Osborne 48, Northern Valley 0

Quinter 1, Dighton 0, forfeit

Riley County 33, Southeast of Saline 29

Rock Creek 54, Clay Center 14

Rock Hills 48, Pike Valley 12

Russell 25, Goodland 0

St. Francis 60, Trego 12

St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 54, Lakeside 0

Sharon Springs 1, Tribune 0, forfeit

Smith Center 41, Republic County 12

Stockton 53, Lincoln 8

Sylvan-Lucas 42, Logan-Palco 26

Thunder Ridge 56, Wilson 8

Weskan 58, Western Plains-Healy 13

Wheatland-Grinnell 42, Triplains-Brewster 34 (2ot)

 

Thursdays’ results

AREA GAMES

Hays 17, Buhler 7

Maize 26, Salina Central 8

 

HIGH SCHOOL SUMMARIES

Friday’s games

HUTCHINSON 44, SALINA SOUTH 21

Hutchinson;16;14;7;7;—;44

Salina South;7;0;7;0;—;21

First quarter

H—Delvalle 1 run (Booe kick), 9:05.

H—Safety, 7:46.

H—Delvalle 21 run (Booe kick), 3:17.

SS—Cox 8 run (Rincon kick), 0:24.

Second quarter

H—McCuan 5 run (Booe kick), 3:01.

H—McCuan 13 run (Booe kick), 1:41.

Third quarter

H—Delvalle 5 run (Booe kick), 4:41.

SS—Garrett 70 pass from Galloway (Rincon kick), 3:41.

Fourth quarter

H—McCuan 3 run (Booe kick), 8:15.

SS—Schreiber 10 pass from Galloway (Rincon kick), 5:52.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—H: Delvalle 26-140, Cantu 14-110, McCuan 11-70, Chambers 4-11, Barlow 7-14, Blackwell 2-2, Khokhar 4-(-6), Team 1-(-3). SS: Cox 8-67, Galloway 7-32, Team 1-(-28).

PASSING—H: Chambers 1-1-0-16. SS: Galloway 11-19-2-188.

RECEIVING—H: McCuan 1-16. SS: Garrett 4-89, Johnson 2-50, Varela 2-20, Cox 1-10, Schreiber 1-10, Ollenberger 1-9.

 

ELL-SALINE 42 , SACRED HEART 18

Ell-Saline;0;14;14;14;—;42

Sacred Heart;6;0;0;12;—;18

First quarter

SH—Richards 85 fumble return (kick failed), 8:37

Second quarter

ES—O.Bradley 5 run (Carrazco kick), 7:47

ES—Morrical 2 run (Roche kick), 0:33

Third quarter

ES—O.Bradley 1 run (Carrazco kick), 9:47

ES—Drees 7 run (Carrazco kick), 5:16

Fourth quarter

SH—M.Hemmer 1 run (pass failed), 11:56

SH—Power 49 pass from Hemmer (run failed), 11:45

ES—O.Bradley 12 run (Roche kick), 8:52

ES—O.Bradley 50 run (Carrazco kick), 2:30

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING— ES: Kramer 7-87, Drees 4-23, Morrical 6-18, Parks 14-135, O. Bradley 10-122. SH: McCartney 15-52, M.Hemmer 14-12, Buckner 1-12, Kaiser 3-2, Power 1-1, Campa 1-30.

PASSING—ES: Morrical 4-8-1-36. SH: M.Hemmer 15-28-1-186.

RECEIVING— ES: Kramer 1-(-1), Parks 3-37. SH: Power 8-108, Buckner 2-40, McCartney 2-17, Kaiser 2-17, Motes 1-7.

 

RILEY COUNTY 33, SE SALINE 29

Riley County;15;6;6;6;—;33

SE Saline;8;14;7;0;—;29

First quarter

SES—Banks 1 run (Eklund pass from Jax.Gebhardt), 6:20

RC—T.Harmison 24 pass from G.Harmison (Brokenicky run), 2:23

RC—Barnes 38 run (Abernathy kick), 0:17

Second quarter

SES—Jax.Gebhardt 7 run (Kitchener kick), 8:28

SES—Poague 5 run (Kitchener kick), 1:43

RC—T.Harmison 15 pass from G.Harmison (pass failed), 0:00

Third quarter

SES—Jax.Gebhardt 4 run (Kitchener kick), 5:55

RC—Barnes 5 run (pass failed), 1:49

Fourth quarter

RC—Brokenicky 25 pass from G.Harmison (run failed), 11:52

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—RC: Barnes 24-128, G.Harmison 5-10, T.Harmison 5-19, Brokenicky 1-1, Team 4-(-26). SES: Banks 16-56, Jax.Gebhardt 8-36, Poague 4-19, Boley 4-22.

PASSING—RC: G.Harmison 7-14-2-111, Brokenicky 0-1-0-0, T.Harmison 0-1-0-0. SES: Jax.Gebhardt 15-25-1-162.

RECEIVING—RC: T.Harmison 6-86, Brokenicky 1-25. SES: Eklund 5-69, Breeding 1-2, Boley 4-55, Kitchener 3-29, Banks 2-7.

 

THUNDER RIDGE 56, WILSON 8

Thunder Ridge;32;24;x;x;—;56

Wilson;0;8;x;x;—;8

First quarter

TR—Struckhoff 79 kickoff return (Barnes run)

TR—Barnes 48 run (Barnes run)

TR—Struckhoff 24 run (Davis run)

TR—Davis 58 run (Bice pass from Struckhoff)

Second quarter

TR—Barnes 50 pass from Struckhoff (Davis run)

TR—Struckhoff 58 run (pass failed)

TR—Safety

TR—Bice 1 run (Bice run)

W—Hughes 1 run (Crawford pass from Hughes)

 

ONAGA 56, TESCOTT 0

Onaga;28;28;x;x;—;56

Tescott;0;0;x;x;—;0

First quarter

O—Powell 3 run (Powell run)

O—Abitz 45 pass from Fisher (PAT failed)

O—Fisher 5 run (Powell run)

O—Schwant 1 run (PAT failed)

Second quarter

O—Powell 11 pass from Fisher (PAT failed)

O—Powell 9 run (Powell run)

O—Kolterman 5 run (Marten run)

O—Schwant 14 run (PAT failed)

 

CLIFTON-CLYDE 48

WASHINGTON COUNTY 0

Clifton-Clyde;22;20;6;x;—;48

Wash. County;0;0;0;x;—;0

First quarter

CC—Rudolph 1 run (Rudolph run)

CC—Koch 5 run (pass failed)

CC—Koch 6 run (Girard run)

Second quarter

CC—Koch 1 run (Bowser run)

CC—Bowser 5 run (run failed)

CC—Koch 11 run (run failed)

Third quarter

CC—Skocny 45 pass from Koch (no attempt)

 

HESSTON 43, CHAPMAN 32

Chapman;0;12;6;14;—;32

Hesston;14;14;0;15;—;43

First quarter

He—Cox 37 pass from Eilert (Nelson kick), 5:48

He—Eilert 3 run (Nelson kick), 3:06

Second quarter

He—Arnold 1 run (Nelson kick), 11:57

Ch—Liebau 38 pass from Erickson (run failed), 9:52

Ch—Litzinger 8 pass from Erickson (pass failed), 1:57

He—Bollinger 35 pass from Eilert (Nelson kick), 1:29

Third quarter

Ch—Erickson 1 run (run failed), 3:17

Fourth quarter

He—Arnold 11 run (Nelson kick), 11:54

Ch—Erickson 51 run (Erickson run), 8:19

He—Eilert 1 run (Eilert run), 3:24

Ch—Litzinger 40 pass from Erickson (run failed), 1:14

 

McPHERSON 31, ROSE HILL 7

Rose Hill;0;7;0;0;—;7

McPherson;7;14;7;3;—;31

First quarter

MP—Hoppes 24 run (Schrader kick)

Second quarter

RH—Leck 4 run (Spiess kick)

MP—Powell 88 kickoff return (Schrader kick)

MP—Hoppes 11 run (Schrader kick)

Third quarter

MP—Feil 1 run (Schrader kick)

Fourth quarter

MP—Schrader 24 field goal

 

LINN 54, SOUTHERN CLOUD 8

Southern Cloud;8;0;0;x;—;8

Linn;6;20;28;x;—;54

First quarter

SC—Duggin 1 run (Gold pass from Mason)

L—Alvarado 65 kickoff return (run failed)

Second quarter

L—Raucho 33 pass from Ohlde (run failed)

L—Cardenas 3 run (run failed)

L—Alvarado 67 run (Cardenas run)

Third quarter

L—Alvarado 5 run (run failed)

L—York 20 pass from Alvarado (Alvarado run)

L—Alvarado 4 run (run failed)

L—Alvarado 26 punt return (York pass from Alvarado)

 

 

 

 