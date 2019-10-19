SHAWNEE MISSION — The Newton High School gymnastics team sent three gymnasts, while Hesston sent its sole gymnast, to the Shawnee Mission South All-Around Invitational Thursday.

No team scores were kept.

Newton was led by Toria Thaw, who placed fourth at 34.05. Thaw was sixth on the uneven parallel bars at 8.2 and sixth on the floor exercises at 8.75. She just missed a medal on the balance beam, taking seventh at 8.5. She was ninth on the vault at 8.6.

Hesston’s Alejandra Medina was 15th in all-around at 31.9. Newton’s Becca Meyer was 26th at 30.35, followed by Elisa Fernandez in 27th at 30.05.

“It was a preview for state as the top all-around gymnasts were there,” Newton coach JoAnne Thaw said. “Toria placed fourth in the all-around, sixth on floor ex and sixth on uneven bars. She just missed a medal on beam by placing seventh. It was a good meet for her to try some new difficulty on floor and a new vault.

“Alejandra and Elisa also hit no fall beam routines finishing the meet on a high note. It isn't official yet, but it looks like the team has qualified for state. We won't know if Alejandra qualified as an individual until Monday as there is still one meet for the Sunflower League.”

The state meet is 11 a.m. Saturday at Olathe South High School.

Shawnee Mission South

All-Around Inv.

Gymnast;Vault-Pl;Bars-Pl;Beam-Pl;Floor-Pl;All-Around-Pl

Newton results

Elisa Fernandez;8.3-20;6.05-32;7.7-14;8.0-24;30.05-27

Becca Meyer;8.3-20;6.1-31;7.4-21;8.55-10;30.35-26

Toria Thaw;8.6-9;8.2-6;8.5-7;8.75-6;34.05-4

Hesston results

Alejandra Medina;8.2-30;7.5-14;7.9-11;8.3-16;31.9-15