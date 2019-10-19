Newton Public Library

720 N Oak Street

Newton, KS 67114

(316) 283-2890

fax: (316) 283-2916

www.newtonplks.org

library@newtonplks.org

Hours: Mon-Thu 9am-9pm

Fri-Sat 9am-6pm

Free Technology Events:

Tech Help Open Hours: Tuesdays, 3-5 p.m. Nathan, IT Supervisor, is available to help with any technology questions. No need to make an appointment and his expertise is free! 3-5 p.m.

Learn, Share, Discuss Technology, Etc.: 6:45 p.m. the first Tuesday of the month. The Harvey County Tech Enthusiasts meet to share information and applications regarding developments in the technology field. Open to everyone!

Monthly Tech Time: 6:30 p.m. Nov. 14. Nathan, IT Supervisor, will present “Make Your Browser Better: Chrome Extensions and More.” Nathan reviews how to use Chrome Extensions to keep your favorites close at hand and customize your computer experience. Free to attend, no registration required.

Call to arrange one-on-one sessions for Microsoft Office programs, Facebook, Pinterest, computer questions, help with eReaders, and more.

1,000 Books Before Kindergarten. Families are invited to join the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program, a nationwide challenge that encourages parents and caregivers to regularly read aloud to their children. Contact the Library to register.

Big Read Wichita: Oct. 1 – Nov. 15. Read “Lab Girl” by Hope Jahren. Featured science-themed events may be found at bigreadwichita.org. Contact the library for copies of the book.

Teen Mini-Monster Pumpkin Decorating: 3 p.m. Oct. 19. It’s time for the pumpkin decorating contest! Have some fun decorating a pumpkin for Halloween. Plus snacks.

Teen GameZone and Crafts: 4-5:30 p.m. Oct. 21. Make a scary pipe-cleaner spider. Play Xbox One, Xbox 360 Kinect, Wii, board games, card games and online games. Bring your NPL card to use laptops.

Come Be Afraid with Dan: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 21. Halloween movies on Mondays in October, plus fun facts. In tonight's fright (PG-13), a videotape filled with nightmarish images leads to a phone call foretelling the viewer's death in exactly seven days.

Family Fun Night: 7 p.m. Oct. 21. Watch a spooky puppet show in the Children’s Department. Free fun for all ages.

A Photo Trip to the Desert: 7 p.m. Oct. 22. Photographer Sean Tomlinson will share how he planned, prepared and went on a trip to photograph Colorado, Utah and Arizona.

TALK Book Discussion: 7 p.m. Oct. 23. Kevin Rabas, associate professor of English at Emporia State University, will lead a discussion of “The Chinese Golden Murders” by Robert van Gulik. This is the final of a three-book series on the theme “Encountering Asia.” TALK is a program of Humanities Kansas. Contact the Library for a copy of the book.

Documentary Film Screening: 7 p.m. Oct. 24. Watch "Hear the Whistle Blowin'," a film about Newton High School basketball from 1914 to 1956, when the Railroaders dominated in the sport in the state of Kansas.

Teen GameZone & Activity: 4-5:30 p.m. Oct. 28. Create with littleBits. Play Xbox One, Xbox 360 Kinect, Wii, board games, card games and online games. Bring your NPL card to use the laptops.

Come Be Afraid with Dan: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 28. Halloween movies on Mondays in October, plus fun facts. In tonight's fright (R), a nerdy boy buys a strange car that he names Christine, only to find that the car has an evil mind of its own.

Family Fun Night: 7 p.m. Oct. 28. Head to the Children’s Department to make Happy Halloween crafts. Free fun for all ages.

Site Selection for New Library – Public Meetings: 4:30-5:30 p.m. or 7-8 p.m. Oct. 30. Come hear about possible sites for a new library, and site criteria. Give your input on other sites that might be considered.

Face Painting: 4-5:30 p.m. Oct. 31. Get your Halloween face on at the Library! Free face painting!

Teen Breakfast Book Club: 10 a.m. Nov. 2. Discuss “Sherlock Holmes: Death Cloud” by Andrew Lane while munching on some breakfast goodies. Copies of the book are available at the information desk.

Teen Screen Saturday: 3 p.m. Nov. 2. Bring your friends and enjoy some snacks while you watch. Annie and Hallie, identical twins separated at birth, meet each other at summer camp and plot to get their wayward parents back together. (PG)

Teen GameZone & Crafts: 4-5:30 p.m. Nov. 4. Build a corrugated castle. Play Xbox One, Xbox 360 Kinect, Wii, board games, card games and online games. Bring your NPL card to use laptops.

First Monday Movie: 6:30 p.m. Nov. 4. The Brown Bag Movie tonight features a toon-hating detective who is a cartoon rabbit’s only hope to prove he’s innocent of murder. (PG)

Family Fun Night: 7 p.m. Nov. 4. Head to Youth Services for a Turkey Trouble puppet show. Free fun for all ages.

U.S. Small Business Administration Workshop: 12-1 p.m. Nov. 6. “Improve Your Chances of Success: Connect with Small Business Resources,” will be provided by SBA Economic Development Specialist Karol Ikeda. Contact NPL at library@newtonplks.org or 316-283-2890 with your attendance plans by Nov. 4 to get a free lunch along with this free workshop.

Mystery Lover’s Book Discussion: 5 p.m. Nov. 6. Read and discuss “Defending Jacob” by William Landay. Contact the library for copies of the book.

Taste of Christmas: Nov. 7-9. Pick up a Taste of Christmas puzzles board at participating businesses, including Newton Public Library. When you have completed the puzzle, return it to one of the participating businesses for a chance to win a prize.

Teen GameZone & Crafts: 4-5:30 p.m. Nov. 11. Create paper bead bangles. Play Xbox One, Xbox 360 Kinect, Wii, board games, card games and online games. Bring your NPL card to use laptops.

Kansas Reads to Preschoolers Week @ NPL: 7 p.m. Nov. 11. Families of preschoolers are invited to celebrate “I Like Myself,” by Karen Beaumont. Stories, puppet shows, crafts, free books and snacks will be part of the evening of free activities.

NPL Goes to Norm’s: 4 p.m. Nov. 13. Staff will lead STEM exploration with Snap Circuits. 613 S. Main.

Display Case: Marla Pauls displays miniatures.

Art Display: Erin Bailey Schmidt exhibits photography of various memorials in Washington D.C.

New Items Now Available:

Dekel, Mikhal. Tehran Children: A Holocaust Refugee Odyssey. Fleeing east from Nazi terror, over 1 million Polish Jews traversed the Soviet Union, many finding refuge in Muslim lands. Their story has never been fully told. New Nonfiction

Dubois, Philippe J. and Elise Roussea. A Short Philosophy of Birds. A French ornithologist and a French philosopher teach us to pause, look to the sky, and reconnect with the natural world. New Nonfiction

Hayes, Tyler. The Imaginary Corpse. In a world where “Toy Story” meets “Sin City, a dinosaur detective battles his own trauma and a remorseless serial killer hell-bent on shaking up an already messed-up town. New Fiction

Howarth, Lisa. Summerlings. When a rare, scorpion-like insect is discovered and sequestered for museum study, four children hatch a risky midnight plan to steal the poisonous creature for their own devious purposes. New Fiction

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum. Super assassin John Wick has a price on his head after killing a member of the High Table. DVD

Marriott, Emma. Downton Abbey: The Official Film Companion. Features photographs from the production, interviews with the cast and crew, and a look into the historical and geographical backdrop of the film. New Nonfiction

Nathan, Alix. The Warlow Experiment. In 18th Century Wales, Herbert Powyss hits on an idea for a radical experiment: For seven years, a subject will live in total isolation and solitude. Only one man is desperate enough to apply for the job. New Fiction

Rakim. Sweat the Technique: Revelations on Creativity from the Lyrical Genius. This book reveals the heart and mind of an artist and his love for great music. New Nonfiction

Riggs, Catharine. What She Never Said. Ruth Mosby is the VP of operations at Serenity Acres. For a hefty fee, wealthy retirees can live the good life even after they outlive their money. But her savvy new boss has a new rule: When you stop paying, you stop breathing. New Fiction

The Twilight Zone, Seasons 2-5. Rod Serling’s original anthology series. DVD