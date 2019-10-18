The next concert in the West Zion Mennonite Church Concert Series feature Ken Rodgers, organ; Tropical Shores steel pan band; Brain Flowers, a trio made up of flute, violin and cello; and Donna Stucky, piano.

There will be no admission for the concert, but a free-will offering will be received. After the concert, there will be fellowship with refreshments served.

The concert be will be held 7 p.m. Oct. 27 at the church, 101 Washington Ave, Moundridge.

Ken Rodgers has been on the faculty of Hesston College, where he conducts the men's and women's choruses, since 1988. He also teaches piano, organ and music appreciation classes. A native of central Kansas, Rodgers graduated from Hesston College, Goshen (Indiana) College, and the University of Kansas with a master’s degree in church music.

He is active as an organist and collaborative pianist, including performing with the Kansas Mennonite Men’s Chorus and former Hesston College faculty member Tony Brown.

Tropical Shores is made up of Brad Shores and Erica Nance.

Shores has been playing the steel pan since 1986 in Phoenix, Ariz., and has since become the owner of Tropical Shores Productions based in Newton. Shores is currently the director of steel pan and athletic bands at Bethel College after a 30-year career teaching 5-12 instrumental music in Nickerson and Haven schools. He was named Kansas Music Teacher of the year in 2016.

Nance began her career in music education and has served in special education as a teacher and administrator for more than 25 years. She is the executive director of student support services for USD No. 259. Although her main instrument is the violin, Nance sought out lessons to learn to play steel pan from Shores in 2017. She has played double seconds with the Bethel community group Steel Paradise, as well as with Tropical Shores. She loves music and enjoys sharing it with others.

The Brain Flowers is an instrumental trio that consists of Rebecca Schloneger, violin; Seth Girton, cello; and Kenna Graber, flute. They enjoy exploring many styles of music and have performed in the Newton Mid-Kansas Symphony. Their enjoyment of music brought them together to begin performing in various venues from coffee shops to churches.

Schloneger began her violin studies as a young child with her brother. High school years were spent in Iowa and Pennsylvania, where she also studied clarinet, piano, voice and percussion. She graduated with departmental distinction from St. Olaf College. She earned her masters degree from University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music. She is married to Matt Schloneger and has two children, Jonah and Lily.

Girton, of Wichita, began studying cello under Susan Mayo at the age of 9 and was active in Wichita Youth Symphony. He received a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Oberlin College and his masters degree in music from Emporia State University. Girton teaches at Hesston and Bethel Colleges.

Graber grew up in Wellman, Iowa, and graduated from Bethel College with a bachelors degree in music and education. She received her masters of education degree from Wichita State University. She is currently a new teacher mentor and adaptive schools coach for Newton USD 373.