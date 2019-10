Together with their family, Dennis and Jan Schmidt announce the celebration of their 50th wedding anniversary.

Please join us for a come and go reception from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at the Meridian Center, Newton.

In lieu of your attendance, cards may be sent to Dennis and Jan Schmidt, P.O. Box 263, Goessel, KS 67053.

Dennis and Jan were married on Aug. 23, 1969, at the Alexanderwohl Mennonite Church, Goessel.