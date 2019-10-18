SALINA — The Newton High School cross country team claimed the Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League Division I team title Friday morning at Bill Burke Park in Salina.

Newton edged Maize 43-45 for the team title. Campus was third at 57, followed by Hutchinson at 114, Salina Central at 131, Salina South at 158 and Derby at 159.

Newton claimed four medalists — Erik Jantz in fourth at 16:49.980, Widly Nocenti in sixth in 17:02.28, Eli Blaufuss in eighth in 17:29.09 and Luke Schmidt in ninth in 17:31.26. Jantz and Nocenti earned first-team All-AV-CTL I honors, while Blaufuss and Schmidt both earn second-team honors.

Grant Treaster was 16th in 18:01.62, Caleb Koontz was 26th in 18:30.69 and Ben Gehring was 31st in 18:43.67.

The Railer girls finished sixth. Derby won at 46, followed by Maize at 50, Hutchinson at 81, Salina Central at 102, Campus at 108, Newton at 150 and Salina South at 161.

Newton was led by Ella Mayes in 17th in 21:51.20. Elia Bergquist was 26th in 22:33.55. Aspen Schmidt was 28th in 23:00.21. Emily Torres was 35th in 23:40.52. Analiyah Torres was 44th in 25:22.76.

Newton competes at the Class 5A regional meet Oct. 26 at the Lake Barton Golf Club in Great Bend. The boys’ race is at 10 a.m., followed by the girls at 10:40 a.m.

Ark Valley-

Chisholm Trail League

Division I

Cross Country

Bill Burke Park,

Salina

GIRLS

Team scores — Derby 46, Maize 50, Hutchinson 81, Salina Central 102, Campus 108, Newton 150, Salina South 161.

Individuals — 1. Ecord, Zoie Mai. 19:54.75; 2. Kalb, Vivian Der. 20:03.00; 3. Monaghan, Abigail Der. 20:06.14; 4. Inskeep, Chloe Hut. 20:10.13; 5. Ramsey, Jenna Hut. 20:15.96; 6. Sheldon, Aria Mai. 20:17.06; 7. Struble, Ashlyn Der. 20:32.21; 8. Foster, Stella Hut. 20:34.14; 9. Carpenter, Maddie Cam. 20:37.38; 10. Reimer, Anna Mai. 20:55.70; 11. Cobb, Kadyn SC 20:59.25; 12. White, Cora SC 21:06.00; 13. McAdam, Bridget Der. 21:22.68; 14. Torres, Brianna SC 21:25.89; 15. Martens, Reese Mai. 21:36.27; 16. Mancino-Hinde, Oliv SS 21:48.82; 17. Mayes, Ella New. 21:51.20; 18. Allenbach, Annie Mai. 21:59.30; 19. Gonzalez, Adela Cam. 22:02.32; 20. Grantham, AbiMai. 22:21.10; 21. Silva, Lexi Der. 22:23.83; 22. Manganiello, Jenna Cam. 22:24.53; 23. McEntire, Gretta Der. 22:25.76; 24. Goracke, Karley Mai. 22:31.87; 25. Kongable, Isabelle Hut. 22:32.86; 26. Bergquist, Elia New. 22:33.55; 27. Groh, Ellie Cam. 22:35.43; 28. Schmidt, Aspen New. 23:00.21; 29. Devila, Araceli SC 23:11.80; 30. Hernandez, Erika Der. 23:16.43; 31. Roberts, Addison Cam. 23:21.19; 32. Corbett, Anna Cam. 23:21.98; 33. Schrage, Sarah SS 23:23.60; 34. Allen, Grace SS 23:37.39; 35. Torres, Emily New. 23:40.52; 36. Young, Elizabeth SC 23:41.30; 37. Griffin, Peyton SC 23:46.68; 38. Arnold, Kylie SS 23:52.41; 39. Patterson, Sadye Hut. 24:29.38; 40. Rector, Alex SS 24:33.55; 41. Jimenez, Maritza Hut. 24:38.76; 42. LeFort, Haylee SS 24:56.79; 43. Phillips, Savannah SS 25:05.14; 44. Torres, Analiyah New. 25:22.76; 45. Rodriguez, Perla Hut. 25:24.09; 46. Taylor, Victoria Cam. 26:17.93.

Newton JV — 31. Georgiou, Sarah 28:17.55; 40. Senn, Annika 29:42.65.

BOYS

Team scores – Newton 43, Maize 45, Campus 57, Hutchinson 114, Salina Central 131, Salina South at 158, Derby 159.

Individuals — 1. Cole, Noah Hut. 16:22.74; 2. Oquendo, Isaac Cam. 16:49.80; 3. Dohlman, Kadyn Mai. 16:49.98 (16:49.971); 4. Jantz, Erik New. 16:49.98 (16:49.980); 5. Schultz, Austin Mai. 16:59.46; 6. Nocenti, Widly New. 17:02.28; 7. Werner, AidenMai. 17:15.25; 8. Blaufuss, Eli New. 17:29.09; 9. Schmidt, Luke New. 17:31.26; 10. Sevart, Paul Cam. 17:34.99; 11. Whitson, Jeremiah Cam. 17:43.10; 12. Stoffel, Jordan Hut. 17:47.78; 13. Murrell, Calvin Mai. 17:51.75; 14. Shelman, Tate Cam. 17:59.80; 15. Harmison, Kyson SC 18:00.88; 16. Treaster, Grant New. 18:01.62; 17. Bothell, Eli Mai. 18:04.17; 18. Smith, Isak Mai. 18:04.35; 19. Castillo, Sebastian Mai. 18:04.63; 20. Pearce, Kaiden Cam. 18:05.21; 21. Leonard, Izaac SS 18:10.09; 22. Griffith, William SC 18:10.82; 23. French, Isaac SC 18:20.20; 24. Moeder, Magnus Der. 18:20.39; 25. Stoffel, Jared Hut. 18:30.46; 26. Koontz, Caleb New. 18:30.69; 27. Brown, Isaac Der. 18:32.76; 28. Letterman, Peyton Cam. 18:37.24; 29. Goering, Kaden Hut. 18:37.70; 30. Linenberger, Alex SS 18:41.73; 31. Gering, Ben New. 18:43.67; 32. Vongphakdy, Michael SS 18:50.68; 33. Roe, Dylan Der. 18:57.91; 34. Franke, Evan Der. 19:07.38; 35. Wintholz, Stoughton SC 19:08.45; 36. Weis, Shawn SC 19:16.72; 37. Barth, Emory SS 19:22.73; 38. Hultgren, Ben SS 19:26.69; 39. Snodgrass, Ailin Cam. 19:38.75; 40. Schutz, Nick SS 19:40.48; 41. Wells, Aidan Der. 19:43.97; 42. Padilla, Trent Der. 19:45.93; 43. Hudson, Dayton SS 20:05.25; 44. Tibbits, Zach SC 20:16.14; 45. Weve, Jordan Der. 20:21.34; 46. Robertson, Kalob SC 20:38.27; 47. Barnes, Graham Hut. 20:41.85.

Newton JV (team scores: Maize 39, Newton 44, Derby 47, Campus 111, Salina Central 146, Salina South 158) — 3. Catache, Jason 18:42.02; 7. Edwards, Elijah 18:53.21; 8. Anderson, Kaden 19:07.10; 11. Hodge, Simon 19:13.25; 15. Barnett, Alexander 19:22.14; 19. Franz, Justin 19:59.19; 20. Dillon, Drew 20:08.71; 25. Kauffman, Clayton 20:20.46; 27. Treaster, Nick 20:23.02; 36. Crawford, Ben 21:00.55; 43. Musser, Max 21:30.24; 44. Senn, Jacob 21:32.32; 46. Gaeddert, Gabe 21:46.55; 47. Maeneke, Hannes 21:46.86; 52. Stenzel, Luke 22:30.49; 53. Koontz, John 22:33.70; 61. Crist, Wyatt 24:24.19.