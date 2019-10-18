With a new "people-based" category and more cash prizes, The Best of Newton Photo Contest returns for 2019.

“The CVB sponsors the contest to build its library of local images,” said Melody Spurney, coordinator of the Newton Convention & Visitors Bureau. “It is also a great way for us to share what Newton residents themselves like about our community with potential visitors. We have some wonderful photographers in Newton.”

The contest, which started in 2014 and is sponsored by the Newton Convention & Visitors Bureau, collects photos of various subjects from the Newton area. This year’s categories are the new "Enjoy Newton," featuring people at public events and attractions; Landmarks and Icons, which this year features Main Street, railroad, parks, Newton City-County Airport and aerial photography; and Open Category, which includes any photograph taken in the Newton area.

Entries in the contest are being accepted through Oct. 25.

Cash prizes will be offered for all three categories. First-place winners will receive $100, second-place winners $75, and third-place winners $50. At the judges’ discretion, honorable mentions may be awarded and will receive $25 Chamber Checks. A people’s choice contest will take place on Facebook in November. The three photos with the most positive reactions will receive $10 Chamber Checks, as well.

The contest is free to enter, and photos will be accepted now through Oct. 25. Photographs may be sent to photocontest@newtonkansas.com or brought to Newton City Hall. Full contest details and entry forms are available at ToNewton.com/best-of-newton-photo-contest.html.

In addition to cash prizes, photos submitted are considered for inclusion in the 2020 Best of Newton calendar, which will be released in December, and for display at the Meridian Center.

Winners of the judged contest will be announced the last week of October. For more information about the contest, email Spurney at mspurney@newtonkansas.com or call 316-284-3642.