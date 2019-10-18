A Rossville woman was taken to a local hospital after she was injured in a car-deer collision Thursday night on Interstate 470 in southwest Topeka, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 9:07 p.m. Thursday on I-470 near S.W. Huntoon. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2018 Ford Escape was westbound when it struck a deer.

The driver of the Ford, Shawna R. Slack, 38, was taken to St. Francis Hospital with what were believed to be minor injuries, according to the patrol.

Slack, who was alone in her vehicle, was wearing her seat belt, the patrol said.