Newton commission to meet

The Newton City Commission will meet for both a work session and regular meeting Oct. 22 in Newton City Hall, 221 E. Sixth.

The commission will host a work session at 6:15 p.m. to discuss the wastewater treatment plant upgrade reserve fund.

The commission will meet for a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Agenda items include a community improvement district, the animal control ordinance, a draft agreement with the State Historic Preservation Office and a period for public comment.

I-135 north of Newton to close for a time Oct. 27



All lanes of I-135 at a spot between North Newton and Hesston will be closed for what is expected to be a relatively short time on Sunday, Oct. 27.



The temporary closure will be done so that old electrical lines above the interstate can be removed.



The closing is expected to occur that Sunday morning near bridges carrying northbound and southbound traffic over Northwest 60th Street south of Hesston.



KDOT anticipates that the closure will last less than 15 minutes.



Flaggers will stop traffic in both directions while the power lines over the interstate are removed.