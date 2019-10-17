GOLF

Fox Ridge Monday Seniors

1. Dewayne Morgan, Tom Ware, David Jackson, Leo Griffith 31.

2. Dane Lawrence, Ed Hodge, Narci Larez, Dick Hushka 31.

3. John Wilson, Dan Shaffer, Jason Hall, Jerry Friesen 31.

Closest to hole 3 — John Wilson. Longest putt on 9 — Jim Lasiter.

Next play — 9 a.m. Monday (11 a.m. beginning Oct. 28).

Fox Ridge Tuesday Seniors

1. Jim Zook, Ken Lieske, Dane Lawrence, Jerry Friessen 31.

2. Dave Mason, Roger Bratland, Narci Larez, Jose Ramirez 32.

3. Ron Bogle, Dave Stallbaumer, David Jackson, Dave Johnson 32.

Closest to the hole — Dane Lawrence. Longest putt — Ken Lieske.

Next play – noon Tuesday.

Newton grad

takes honors

MANHATTAN — Newton High School graduate Brookelynn Entz, a junior soccer player at Kansas State, was named the Big 12 offensive player of the week for the week ending Sunday.

Entz was the first K-State player to be named conference offensive player of the week.

She scored both goals in a 2-1 win over Iowa State Oct. 11.

The Wildcats snapped an 18-game conference losing streak, the second longest in conference history.

Entz has three goals and four assists this season. She tied her own school record for goals in a game. Her 10 career goals for Kansas State is a school record. She also has seven assists giving her 27 points, also a career record.

She has three game-winning goals.

Kansas State is 3-9-2, 1-4 in Big 12 play.

Hesston spikers

fall to Highland

HIGHLAND — The Hesston College volleyball team fell to Highland Community College in three sets Wednesday in Jayhawk Conference play in Highland.

Hesston fell 25-10, 25-10, 25-17.

Stats were not reported.

Hesston is 10-15, 0-7 in conference play, and hosts Labette Community College and Pratt Community College at 11 a.m. Saturday at Yost Center.

Moundridge

sweeps matches

GOESSEL — The Moundridge Wildcat volleyball team claimed a pair of wins Tuesday at Goessel.

Moundridge downed Goessel 25-11, 25-21; and Little River 25-23, 19-25, 25-10.

"We played well overall and finally put some things together,” Moundridge coach Hollister Carter said. “This is the team we want to be heading into postseason play."

Moundridge plays at the Heart of America League tournament Saturday at Marion.

Thunder falls

to Utah

WEST VALLEY CITY — The Wichita Thunder fell to the Utah Grizzlies 7-1 Wednesday in ECHL play Wednesday at the Maverik Arena.

Josh Dickinson scored three goals with an assist for Utah. Travis Barron scored two goals. Griffen Molino scored a goal with an assist. Joe Wegwerth added a goal. Cole Cassels dished out two assists.

Chris Crane scored a goal for Wichita.

Mitch Gillam had 23 saves for Wichita. Jess Smith had 13 saves for Utah.

Utah is 1-2-0-0. Wichita is 1-1-1-0 and plays both Friday and Saturday at Idaho.

VOLLEYBALL

Kansas Volleyball Association

Prep Rankings

Class 6A — 1. Blue Valley 20-6 (last week 1), 2. Washburn Rural 26-3 (3), 3. Blue Valley North 20-4 (4), 4. Garden City 26-3 (5), 5. Blue Valley Northwest 18-9 (6), 6. Gardner-Edgerton 23-8 (7), 7. Mill Valley 22-10 (2), 8. Shawnee Mission Northwest 24-9 (9), 9. Lawrence Free State 18-9 (10), 10. Blue Valley West 18-12 (NR).

Class 5A — 1. St. James Academy 25-1 (1), 2. Spring Hill 26-1 (2), 3. St. Thomas Aquinas 25-6 (3), 4. Lansing 25-4 (4), 5. Maize South 34-2 (5), 6. Shawnee Heights 21-4 (6), 7. Topeka Seaman 19-8 (8), 8. Bishop Carroll 22-5 (9), 9. Andover 24-5 (NR), 10. Basehor-Linwood 29-5 (10).

Class 4A — 1. Andale 27-1 (1), 2. Topeka Hayden 17-12 (2), 3. Bishop Miege 11-14 (3), 4. Louisburg 18-10 (5), 5. Independence 22-3 (6), 6. Chapman 18-8 (8), 7. Circle 23-5 (7), 8. Nickerson 22-12 (4), 9. Holton 19-10 (10), 10. Eudora 20-12 (NR).

Class 3A — 1. Royal Valley 26-2 (1), 2. Wichita Trinity Academy 24-4 (3), 3. Beloit 30-3 (2), 4. Silver Lake 22-11 (4), 5. HESSTON 22-5 (5), 6. Frontenac 27-3 (6), 7. Sabetha 22-7 (7), 8. Thomas More Prep 27-5 (9), 9. Riverton 27-2 (8), 10. Cheney 21-6 (NR).

Class 2A — 1. Wabaunsee 27-3 (1), 2. St. Mary’s-Colgan 27-2 (2), 3. SEDGWICK 28-1 (3), 4. Valley Heights 26-4 (5), 5. Smith Center 25-3 (6), 6. Garden Plain 21-5 (4), 7. Belle Plaine 26-4 (7), 8. Spearville 25-2 (9), 9. Jackson Heights 27-3 (NR), 10. Ellinwood 24-4 (8).

Class 1A — 1. Rural Vista 27-3 (1), 2. Centralia 23-5 (2), 3. Flinthills 31-3 (3), 4. Beloit St. John’s-Tipton Catholic 24-5 (7), 5. Little River 22-6 (8), 6. Thunder Ridge 23-4 (4), 7. Attica 27-7 (6), 8. Cunningham 28-6 (NR), 9. Golden Plains 23-3 (5), 10. Chetopa 31-5 (9).

Central Kansas League

Final league standings

;League;Overall

;W-L;W-L

Hesston;9–0;24–5

Lyons;7–2;28–7

Nickerson;7–2;24–12

Smoky Val.;7–2;20–10

Haven;4–5;15–14

Hillsboro;4–5;15–15

Halstead;3–6;21–11

Pratt;2–7;16–19

Hoisington;2–7;14–20

Larned;0–9 0.000 2–32 0.059