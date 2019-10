The Berean Academy Honor Choir participated in the Heart of America League (HOAL) Choir Concert on Oct. 9, at Inman High School. The HOAL choir members were directed by James Bowyer from McPherson College. The selected group of students rehearsed together in the morning and presented their concert at 1 p.m.

The Berean Academy Honor Choir performs throughout the school year at various events. The Fall Band/Choir Concert will be presented at 7 p.m. Nov. 22 at Berean Academy.