The Newton Mid-Kansas Symphony Orchestra will begin its 63rd season with the Fall Classics Concert this weekend.

1. Unique music

The season opener includes two unique contemporary pieces. “Open the Door,” by Gwyneth Walker, pays homage to the Women’s Philharmonic. “Intrada 1631,” by Stephen Montague, featuring brass and percussion, was first played as the opening processional for a festival in London. The joyous “Symphony No. 8,” by Antonin Dvorak, highlights the full orchestra.

2. A guest soloist

Michael Shults of Memphis, Tenn., will be featured on the saxophone concerto by Alexander Glazunov. Shults has performed by invitation at the College Band Director's National Association conference, North American Saxophone Alliance biennial conference, the Minnesota Music Educator's Association conference, and the University of Iowa Festival for New Music. He is a founding faculty member of the Kansas City Saxophone Workshop along with Zach Shemon, alto saxophonist of the PRISM Quartet.

3. A familiar face

Guest conductor Adam V. Fontana has been director of instrumental music at Bethel College since 2016, where he conducts the Wind Ensemble and Philharmonia Orchestra. He previously was the conductor and founder of the Hudson Valley Chamber Winds (HVCW), a professional chamber wind ensemble based in New York’s Hudson Valley. As a clarinetist, Fontana is a three-time performer in Carnegie Hall, playing with the Juilliard Orchestra (under the direction of Marin Alsop), the Hartt Wind Ensemble and the National Collegiate Wind Ensemble. Fontana graduated with a Doctor of Musical Arts degree in conducting from the University of Missouri-Kansas City’s Conservatory of Music and Dance, where he studied conducting with Steven D. Davis.

IF YOU GO

WHERE: Newton High School, 1200 Boyd.

WHEN: 4 p.m. Oct. 20.

HOW MUCH: Tickets for the fall concert may be purchased in advance at Faith and Life Bookstore and online at nmkso.org. Adults are $13 advance/$15 at the door, students are $6 advance, $7 at the door, and children 12 and under free with a ticketed adult.