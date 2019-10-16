D-FY to be at Chamber Breakfast

Harvey County Drug-Free Youth (D-FY) will be at the October Chamber Breakfast to share about the county’s community partnerships working toward reducing youth drug and alcohol use.

Breakfast will be at 7:15 a.m. Oct. 18 at the Meridian Center.

From local youth data, D-FY creates and carries out evidence-based action plans to prevent youth

substance use. With vaping and opioid epidemics throughout the country, there is an urgency and

readiness to create a safer, healthier Harvey County.

Hesston council to hold meeting

The Hesston City Council will hold a special council meeting at 6 p.m. Oct. 22 in the Council Chamber / Municipal Court Building at 110 E. Smith in Hesston.

Agenda items include recognition of retiring firefighter Chago Mendez, a golf course clubhouse project, sale of surplus equipment, renaming the Hesston Dog Park, insurance, Hesston PBC business, the Hesston Land Bank, and public comment.

Gallery to host Third Thursday

Carriage Factory Art Gallery will host “Women Wonderworkers: The Self-Made Worlds of Visionary Female Artists,” a presentation and discussion by Erika Nelson as part of its Third Thursday beginning at 6 p.m. Oct. 17 at 128 E. Sixth in Newton.

Nelson is an independent artist, educator and director of the World's Largest Things Inc. Her research interests include roadside attractions and outsider art environments. She explores the backroads of the United States in search of the odd and unique in her mobile museum, the World's Largest Collection of the World's Smallest Versions of the World's Largest Things.